JHVEPhoto

Novo Nordisk (NVO) reported a strong set of Q3 results (November 2nd), beating analyst consensus on both top line and earnings. In addition to strong financials, the latest results on Novo's SELECT CVOT study highlighted that Wegovy/ Ozempic treatment may cut the risk of death on cardiovascular disease by 18%, following a string of encouraging early insights on benefits relating to stroke risk and kidney disease. Overall, these positive side effects to weigh-loss will only compound the growing challenge for Novo of meeting strong patient demand on an already strained supply landscape (positive supply/ demand environment). Moreover, the positive side-effects of GLP-1 should ease concerns about payer coverage of insurance companies.

That said, post-Q3, I see a highly favorable set-up for supercharged growth for Novo's obesity drug franchise through at least 2030, also supported by Novo's investments to secure supply capacity expansion. And given Novo's better than expected Q3 earnings, paired with the company's ambition to materially expand its supply capacity, I update my valuation model for Novo Nordisk and I now calculate a fair implied share price equal to $175.06/ share. Reiterate "Strong Buy".

For reference, Novo Nordisk stock is up about 51% YTD, outpacing the S&P 500 (SP500) by a factor of more than 2x.

Seeking Alpha

Novo Nordisk's Q3 Beats Consensus

Novo Nordisk reported another set of exceptional earnings, with Q3 2023 results beating consensus estimates on both top line and earnings: During the period from July through end of September, the Danish pharma giant achieved $8.3 billion in sales, marking a 38% YoY growth compared to the same period one year earlier, and comfortably topping consensus estimates by about $200 million ($8.15 billion estimated by analysts at midpoint, according to data compiled by Refinitiv). For the trailing nine months, Novo's revenues are up 33%, suggesting that sales growth has accelerated through the September quarter.

On profitability, Novo Nordisk also delivered in Q3: The company's gross profit, expanded to $6.95 billion, up 38% YoY, which is perfectly in line with sales expansion. Novo's operating income reached $3.8 billion, up 41% YoY. With that said, I point out that Novo Nordisk's operating profit growth is outpacing sales growth, suggesting positive operating jaws and top line leverage. Or in other words, Novo's expected sales growth through 2025 will likely be highly value accretive for investors.

Celebrating A String Of Supportive Findings On Side Effects

Novo Nordisk's recently published a set of updated results on the company's SELECT CVOT study, which confirmed the Wegovy/ Ozemic efficacy on patient's health beyond weight loss. Specifically, patients taking Wegovy have shown to cause an 18% reduced risk of death related to cardiovascular disease. The trial involved over 17,600 individuals aged 45 and older with obesity who had cardiovascular disease. During the study, 458 patients taking a placebo died, whereas the death rate for the cohort taking Wegovy was reduced to 375 individuals.

This latest publication follows preliminary results indicating that those on Wegovy had a 20% lower chance of experiencing cardiovascular events like strokes or heart attacks, compared to those on a placebo. Additionally, Novo Nordisk recently concluded a trial observing the effects of Ozempic, a diabetes medication containing the same active ingredient as Wegovy, on chronic kidney disease due to promising early results. While the results are yet to be published, Novo Nordisk CEO Lange expressed strong confidence on the likely findings.

Set For Supercharged Growth Through

Insights gleaned from the latest FirstWord's obesity market survey suggest a bullish set-up for the obesity market volume going into 2024. Specifically, the survey (N=150) highlighted that Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly continue to struggle to keep pace with the surging demand for their GLP-1 agonist drugs, despite concerted efforts to ramp up production capacity. Notably, the survey data, as mapped in the Deutsche Bank chart below, highlights supply shortages as the second most prevalent cause for patients discontinuing medication (22-23%), following closely behind gastrointestinal-related adverse events (26-28%).

The third most important reason for discontinuing usage of obesity medication relates to payer coverage issues. However, this issue should more and more fade into the background, in my opinion, as positive side effects of GLP-1 build pressure on insurers.

Deutsche Bank research

To address supply constraints, in Q3 Novo Nordisk management disclosed plans for manufacturing capacity investments worth $6 billion. The expansion ramp-up initiative is set to star already this year, with construction scheduled for gradual completion spanning from the end of 2025 through 2029. With this investment, the Danish pharma giant should be well positioned to capture a lion share in the highly lucrative, fast-growing obesity market, which TD Cowen estimated to top $100 billion in global market value by 2030 (TD Cowen research note dated 15th November: "Will GLP-1 Eat The World?").

TD Cowen

Valuation Update: Raise TP to $175/ share

Following a stronger-than-expected Q3 reporting, and Novo's plans for capacity expansion, I'm adjusting my EPS projections for Novo Nordisk through 2030. Broadly in line with analyst consensus, I now see Novo Nordisk's earnings growing to $5.2/ share by 2025, and $9.4/ share by 2030. In that context, although my projections are optimistic, they are in line with the most bullish 20% percentile analyst estimates, according to data compiled by Refinitv. As my base-case, I continue to anchor on a 4.25% terminal growth rate and a 7.8% cost of equity.

With these updated EPS projections, I've calculated a fair implied share price for Novo Nordisk at $175.06/share, up from my previous estimate of $143.6/share.

Company Financials, Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

I understand that investors might have different assumptions regarding Novo Nordisk's required return and terminal business growth. Thus, I also include an updated sensitivity table to test varying assumptions. For reference, red cells imply an overvaluation as compared to the current market price, and green cells imply an undervaluation. Overall, the picture looks very favorable, in my opinion.

Company Financials, Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

Thoughts on Risks

Investing in Novo Nordisk offers immense potential, in my opinion; but NVO stock is not without risk. Specifically, I would remind investors to recognize the stringent, and dynamic, regulations within the pharmaceutical industry, which may impact pricing and reimbursement for Novo's weight loss franchise—and drugs in general. In fact, the faster Novo Nordisk's market traction expands, the likelier healthcare systems and governments are to regulate pricing. Furthermore, the escalating competition in diabetes and obesity care markets demands attention, notably highlighted by the most recent market entry success of Eli Lilly's Mounjaro. Lastly, Novo Nordisk's growth potential might face constraints due to supply limitations, potentially impeding its ability to meet the soaring demand for its obesity drugs.

Investor Takeaway

Novo Nordisk's strong Q3 results exceeded expectations, supported by the exceptional growth tailwind seen in the company's obesity drug franchise. During the September quarter, Novo's revenues and operating earnings growth accelerated to 38% YoY and 41% YoY, respectively. Another highlight that has been recently announced relates to the results of the SELECT CVOT study, underscoring Wegovy/ Ozempic's potential in reducing cardiovascular disease-related deaths by 18%, and complementing prior findings of a 20% decreased risk in cardiovascular events for Wegovy users. These positive health effects, extending beyond weight loss, should ease investor's concerns about insurance coverage for obesity drugs. Concluding and reflecting on a very bullish set-up for Novo's growth and earnings outlook, I update my EPS projections and now calculate a fair implied share price for NVO equal to $175.06. Reiterate "Strong Buy" going into 2024.