Archer-Daniels-Midland: Transforming Its Business Away From Commodities

Ultima Insights profile picture
Ultima Insights
394 Followers

Summary

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland has shown resilience and adaptability in the face of challenging global conditions, including the Ukraine war and volatile crop markets.
  • ADM's strategic navigation and solid 2023 earnings highlight its market positioning and operational effectiveness.
  • The company's investment in renewable diesel and BioSolutions aligns with efforts to diversify its revenue streams and become less reliant on volatile crop prices.

Wide Angle Cloudscape and Symmetrical Aerial Shot of a Vibrant Green Corn Crop Field Next to a Golden Wheat Field in a Perfectly Straight Line on a Farm in Eguisheim France

Jeremy Poland

Investment Thesis

Over the last 2 years, I believe Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) has risen above the pack (even through the Ukraine war and volatile crop markets) for its resilience and adaptability in such challenging global conditions.

In my

This article was written by

Ultima Insights is a research company for retail investors. We provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributor Thomas Potter.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the Co-Managing partner of Noahs' Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

s
stark1606
12 Dec. 2023
Comments (172)
BioSolutions and renewable diesel investment are nice feel good pc buzz words, but what is the expected volume and gross margin contributions? Is it measurably different than the core business area's margins? Any facts?

I currently have a modest position purchased in March '19 and enjoy a 68% gain. I would like to believe that the new investment areas are significant enough to wag the dog, but really remain a holder because ADM supports the food chain even though it is somewhat subject to weather and political risk.
u
usiah
12 Dec. 2023
Comments (14.01K)
Steady, if unspectacular, dividend growth. Staying long.

Retired investor
T
TheHarlequin
12 Dec. 2023
Comments (934)
I have held ADM since 2013 and it been a resilient dividend stock in my portfolio. The stock has never been a “darling” of the market even before the Ukraine war and I get why; it probably never will be for many of the reasons mentioned above. Morningstar doesn’t even credit ADM with an economic moat and records a fair value of $70. Low margin businesses like ADM -agro businesses in general- need to continually grow revenue streams just to stand still so when yoy growth stalls the stock prices gets burned. This pattern in unlikely to change so buckle up for a bumpy ride. ADM also carries a lot of debt which impact its CAPEX ability and this has been a particular headwind in this high interest rate environment. The Altman z score is just above 3 so the debt is not yet a concern. Still long ADM.
J
Jry295
12 Dec. 2023
Comments (388)
@TheHarlequin Good comment and have held ADM for a similar period. In my dividend growth portfolio although (and as you mention) ADM has been somewhat of a bumpy ride it has a solid management team and I have basically treated it as a SWAN stock. Long ADM - Happy Holidays to you and yours.
Ultima Insights profile picture
Ultima Insights
12 Dec. 2023
Comments (54)
@Jry295 I agree with both of you. It's definitely been a very cyclical name historically but I think the new initiatives should smooth out the business. Plus (and I didn't mention it much in here) but the new farm bill should give them a ton of incentives that should lower their cost curves/add stability.
