Gannett: 4 Reasons Why I Am Cautious

Dec. 12, 2023 3:14 AM ETGannett Co., Inc. (GCI) Stock15 Comments
Summary

  • Gannett has struggled to adapt to the changing media landscape and has delivered weak shareholder returns over the past few years.
  • The company recently reported weak Q3 results and cut FY 2023 guidance, leading to a sharp drop in the share price.
  • GCI has a highly leveraged balance sheet and may struggle to refinance its existing debt if market and business conditions do not improve.
  • GCI trades at a cheap valuation, but lacks any near-term catalyst.
  • I am initiating GCI with a hold rating, but would consider upgrading my rating if a monetization catalyst emerges for the company's digital marketing services business.

USA Today Removes Over 20 Stories From Reporter After Internal Investigation Over Quotes In Articles

Win McNamee/Getty Images News

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) has not proved a very good investment over the past few years as the company has struggled to adapt to a changing media landscape.

This article was written by

Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company founded and managed by Sam Pollack. He is a seasoned investor with 18 years of investing experience. Sam is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA at NYU Stern. His experience includes working at PIMCO where he helped manage fundamental and systematic strategies across hedge fund and mutual fund portfolios, time spent working at Greenhill in the restructuring and financing advisory group, and internships during the early part of his career with Greycourt & Co and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.Blue Chip Portfolios is also the publisher of the Blue Chip Portfolio's Newsletter on Beehiiv

Comments (15)

Article Update 12 Dec. 2023
Comments (711)
Thanks for reading and commenting.

If you enjoyed my article, please consider liking the article, subscribing, and enabling real-time alerts so you can be notified when we publish future research.

Happy investing to all!
Georgian Bay Capital profile picture
Georgian Bay Capital
12 Dec. 2023
Comments (4)
@Blue Chip Portfolios Your coverage of their debt situation was rather superficial. You may be right on the total debt and interest rate they pay, but the lack of analysis to discuss the Apollo owned debt was a major oversight. It is material part of the debt story so if you are going to taint them with the "high debt" narrative, it is imperative to provide context around the structure of that debt too. I do appreciate that you covered GCI nonetheless.
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
12 Dec. 2023
Comments (7.11K)
Not well timed in front of a buy rating and $5 conservative 12m target from a reputable analyst on Wall Street, finally!
B
Bargain Value
12 Dec. 2023
Comments (54)
@Lawrence Fuller can you share which investment house or analyst issues this new buy rating? I try to find it and read it. This is a great news! Any key highlights (rationales) from this new ratings? Many thanks!!
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
12 Dec. 2023
Comments (7.11K)
@Bargain Value Compass, a regional investment bank and research house in NYC and Boston, well respected. Its not publicly distributed, just to clients of the firm who pay for it.
T
Tim H.
Today, 2:58 AM
Comments (247)
@Lawrence Fuller GCI also has a short ratio of 13.56
B
23BO
12 Dec. 2023
Comments (2)
I don't agree with your analysis of the debt situation. Their largest creditor is now one of their largest stockholders and has been buying up millions of shares in last few quarters. Just last month Apollo waived repayment requirements to allow Gannett to capitalize on purchasing other debt at a discount. Wouldn't really making sense for Apollo to kill them in refinancing. They clearly want to convert the debt one day.
Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
12 Dec. 2023
Comments (711)
@23BO thanks for reading and commenting. While the Apollo stake is a positive (part of why I do not rate the stock a sell) I would be careful about reading too much into the stake. Apollo may just be buying the stock to hedge the risk that GCI does something aggressive to more collateral outside the creditor group which they are a part of. Not sure they clearly want to convert the debt but would be a positive if they did convert assuming it is done at a level that is not highly dilutive to existing shares
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
12 Dec. 2023
Comments (7.11K)
@Blue Chip Portfolios Inaccurate, Apollo is the credit group. Them buying the stock is a reflection of how cheap they think it is, if not a door to buying the whole company.
Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
12 Dec. 2023
Comments (711)
@Lawrence Fuller thanks for reading and commenting. My point is that as a key creditor Apollo would might be hurt if the company attempted to engage in a creative liability management transaction using existing assets. For example a potential spin off of the DMS business into a separate company would have potential to move this collateral outside the creditor group. On balance I agree that Apollo in the stock is a positive (part of why I do not give GCI a sell rating but rather a hold) but significant balance sheet and business challenges remain.
ramgaana profile picture
ramgaana
12 Dec. 2023
Comments (3.63K)
Did you catch the news about Epic Games v Google that came out overnite? May be have a look. You are missing the forest for the trees
Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
12 Dec. 2023
Comments (711)
@ramgaana I view that verdict as a marginal positive. Google still plans to appeal
ramgaana profile picture
ramgaana
12 Dec. 2023
Comments (3.63K)
@Blue Chip Portfolios May be take a look at volume after open today. Marginal positive LOL
markh profile picture
markh
Yesterday, 6:43 AM
Comments (508)
@ramgaana Great find on the Epic Games news, and I concur with you, that may very well have been the trigger in Tuesday's massive up move (+17%) and volume (3 x normal daily volume). While the iron is hot, right now would be a great time for GCI management to provide a press release for the purposes of reminding potential and current shareholders that they have an active lawsuit of their own against Google, filed in June of this year, and to update the current status and expected court timetable. As an underwriter for almost 40 years, my motto always was "expect the unexpected" when it comes to risk; here, with the Google lawsuit, we have a solid defined risk with nothing but upside potential - zero of which is currently reflected in the GCI stock price. Will Gannett win outright or enjoy a massive out of court settlement? Who knows at this point, but having a risk attitude of "expect the unexpected", along with the news of the Epic Games verdict is a nice harbinger that there is indeed justifiable hope in a David vs. Goliath match-up. Cheers!
