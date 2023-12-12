Goran13/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I wanted to take a look at Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) because the company came upon my stock screener as a potential long-term investment. I wanted to dive deeper into the company´s financials to see if what I consider to be quite a high P/E ratio for a company like AVY, is justified. Unfortunately, the company´s top-line growth has not been particularly strong, while in the latest quarters, the company has also been losing efficiency, which does not support its high forward P/E ratio. Therefore, I initiate the coverage of the company with a hold rating until the management can show investors that the company can become more efficient again.

Briefly on the company

Avery Dennison is a manufacturer of a wide range of materials and solutions that are used across many industries including Label and Packaging materials and graphics solutions, which are used in vehicle wraps and window graphics, traffic signs, safety vests, and other reflective applications. The company also offers RFID Tags that are used for inventory tracking and management in the apparel industry.

In short, items you see in a supermarket with colorful stickers and labels, are most likely AVY´s products. Do you want to customize your t-shirt with a design? AVY provides the special heat transfer paper. The reflective signs on the road are most likely made by AVY.

Financials

As of Q3 ´23, the company had around $210m in cash and equivalents against quite a big amount of debt of $2.6B. Many investors would avoid companies like this because of the risks, however, they would be missing out on quite a few companies that are utilizing leverage to improve their operations tremendously, especially if the debt is being handled correctly. So, does AVY handle the debt correctly? Well, there are a few metrics that I like to look at to decide whether the company is at any risk of insolvency. Debt-Assets ratio has been consistently between 0.35 and 0.39, which is very acceptable. Many investors prefer a ratio to be in the range of 0.3-0.6, and I feel the same.

So far, so good. The next metric that helps me further is the Debt-Equity ratio, which over the years ranged between 1.43-2.06. which is a little bit on the higher side, however, FY22 numbers are acceptable at 1.53, as I would consider anything under 2 to be fine.

The last metric I like to look at is whether the company can easily manage the annual interest expenses on debt through the interest coverage ratio. The company has been able to support interest expenses on debt easily throughout the years, and in the last 5 years, the coverage ratio ranged from around 11x to 15x, meaning EBIT can cover interest expenses at least 11 times over. For reference, many investors like a coverage ratio of at least 2. I like it to be around 5x as it gives more leeway for bad years of performance and still be able to cover comfortably. As of the latest quarter, these metrics are 0.4, 1.6, and 6.5, respectively. So, the company passes all three with flying colors, therefore, the company is at no risk of insolvency.

Looking at the company´s current ratio, historically, it has hovered at around 1, which isn't bad, however, it is a little close to comfort because it is at the risk of not being able to cover its short-term obligations with the available liquidity, however, not every liability will need to be covered on the same day, so I wouldn't worry about it too much, as long as it's at least at around 1 consistently. I would prefer to see at least 1.5. in the latest quarter, the current ratio is just over 1, which means right now, the company has no liquidity problems.

Looking at the company´s efficiency and profitability, we can see that the company´s ROA and ROE have been decent throughout the years, meaning the company is being rather efficient with its assets and shareholder capital. Net income more than doubled since FY19, while operating expenses have slightly improved over the same period, which contributed to better returns on assets and equity, which is around 50bps improvement in expenses.

ROA and ROE (Author)

The company´s ROIC has seen better days, however, it is still quite decent. It has been hovering around 16% for the last couple of years, which is above my minimum of 10%, however, looking back at its best recent year, where ROIC reached 26% in FY19, I know the company can do better. It seems that AVY has been losing its competitive advantage in the last couple of years driven by increased costs, especially COGS, which increased by around 40bps since FY19, which isn't too bad, however, I would prefer seeing operations become more efficient over time, especially when the company isn’t growing its top-line very quickly.

ROIC (Author)

Speaking of top-line growth, the company managed to grow at around 4% CAGR over the last decade, so not very exciting. Analysts see around -8% drop in FY23, while only factoring in very little growth going forward too, so I am not sure why the company is trading at a forward P/E ratio of around 24 when it is not going to grow much.

Revenue Growth (Author)

So, maybe the investing community is factoring in some sort of improved efficiency going forward? Historically, the company´s margins have been quite stable over the last few years. If we look at the latest 9 months of operations, gross margins have remained at the same level as of FY22, while operating margins and net margins deteriorated to 9% and 6%, respectively, which is not what I like to see over time. It seems the management isn’t able to traverse through tougher macroeconomic conditions without losing profitability and efficiency, like many other companies I’ve covered in the recent past.

Margins (Author)

The company has been trying to reduce inventory levels throughout the quarters, which negatively impacted the company´s margins. I would expect the margin to improve once inventory levels stabilize and the demand for the products returns.

Comments on the Outlook

As you can see, the company´s historical performance isn’t very exciting. It´s not indicative of the future, however, the short-term outlook doesn´t look too appealing right now.

The inventory destocking is taking quite a long, which has been hurting the company´s margins quite a bit as I mentioned previously. The customer buildup of inventory is hurting the company and will continue for a little while longer, which means this is not a good time to commit any capital to the company right now because, even though the management is expecting this to continue a little longer until margins stabilize and start to improve, I wouldn't be surprised to see that investors may overreact to the company´s y/y margin comparisons, which may bring a good entry point for the long-term patient investor.

The overall macroeconomic outlook is not favorable for AVY. High interest rates may reduce consumer spending and the company will continue to experience declines in sales a little while longer. It is not very likely that interest rates will be hiked again, however, these will stay higher for longer, which is not ideal. Also, if the rates do get hiked again, the company will have a lot of debt on books, which as I covered above is manageable, however, higher interest means less free cash flow for the company. It may also be too early to tell what the high-interest rate environment will do to the company´s profitability.

I would like to see the margin improve a little more than it has overall, as I would like to be sure the end of the bad cycle is gone before starting a position.

Valuation

For revenue assumptions, there was nothing I would consider to be a catalyst that would propel growth to new levels. Therefore, I decided to go with around 4% CAGR over the next decade, which matches the company´s long-term growth. To cover my basis, I also decided to be a little more optimistic and a little more pessimistic. Below are my assumptions for three cases, the base, optimistic, and conservative, and their respective CAGRs.

Revenue Assumptions (Author)

In terms of margins and EPS, I decided that over the next decade, the company will improve its efficiency but only slightly. I went with a slightly more conservative outlook than what the management suggested during the Q3 transcript, which is they expect the company to reach $10 EPS by ´24. I decided to go with ´25 just to give myself an extra margin of safety. Below are those assumptions.

Margins and EPS assumptions (Author)

For the DCF analysis, I decided to go with the company´s WACC of around 8% and a terminal growth rate of 2.5%. On top of these estimates, I decided to add another 20% margin of safety, which I think is sufficient enough. The company does have a lot of debt, but it is more than manageable, and the company´s ROIC is very attractive but is down-trending.

With that said, AVY´s intrinsic value and what I would be willing to pay for it is around $136 a share, meaning it is trading at quite a premium to its fair value.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

So, it looks like I wouldn’t be buying the company any time soon, unless the macroeconomic conditions take down everyone and if the company reports some horrendous number in the next quarter. But that would also warrant a reassessment of the company if operations have deteriorated significantly. It is also important to note that I went with non-GAAP EPS assumptions because the management insists on using these as their main metrics. Also, the difference isn’t significant, so I didn’t make a big fuss about it, however, if we do look at GAAP metrics, the intrinsic value would be even lower.

I honestly, do not know why it is trading at such a high P/E ratio. I don’t think it is justified when the top-line growth and improvements in margins aren’t there. I will put the company on my watchlist, set a price alert at around $136 and forget about it for a while. There are better deals out there, just need to look for them.