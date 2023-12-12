Adapting To The Evolving Credit Landscape

Galeanu Mihai

What is behind the changing banking landscape?

Christian Stracke, PIMCO President and Global Head of Credit Research: What's changing is really the retrenchment of banks.

And it has reignited the attention of regulators to what's going on at banks.

Higher rates drove people to reassess why do they have deposits at a bank earning far less than they could earn on bills or on other fixed-income products and began to withdraw those deposits out of banks.

That's what's accelerating the expansion of the opportunity set this year with the entire system really reassessing how will credit be provided in the economy. Who will intermediate the extension of credit in the economy? It's really that fundamental question. And so that's kind of how we think about the private credit opportunity is it's not a product. It's not a financial product in which investors can invest. And ultimately it is, of course, but it's really a response to this fundamental change in the dynamics of how credit is intermediated in the system as banks face the reality that their business model is structurally challenged.

What are the risks in corporate lending amid changing banking landscape?

Christian Stracke: We'd flag a couple of different things. First of all, Lincoln International, which is an important valuation, third-party valuation agent for private credit direct lending loans, put out a report in the summer saying that of the loans that they assess, almost half will have less than one times fixed-charge coverage ratio if rates remain above 5 percent.

Fixed-charge coverage ratio is EBITDA minus capex divided by interest. So interest costs have risen so much that almost half of the loans that they're looking at - and they look at a very significant percentage of the loans in direct lending funds - will be burning cash and will be burning cash for some time if the Fed remains higher for longer, as now seems to be the case. This is not a portfolio that is not seeing erosion of fundamental credit quality. It very clearly is seeing a very serious erosion of one of the most important credit KPIs, which is interest coverage.

Now, the other thing that kind of dovetails with that is the system needs lending into arrears because interest rates are so high. It is preposterous to claim that there's not serious erosion in the floating-rate leverage finance market right now, whether it's in private credit direct lending or, for that matter, in the bank loan space.

What are the potential areas of growth and investment in the lending market?

Kristofer Kraus, Portfolio Manager, Alternative Credit: We think that overall the consumer's in pretty good shape.

So in using the data and the analytics that we've been investing in for many years now, we feel gives us a real edge to pinpoint where we want to participate in these markets.

We're finding some really interesting opportunities in those spaces in addition to what we're also doing in some of the non-consumer areas.

Jason Steiner, Portfolio Manager, Alternative Credit: We talk quite a bit about the strength and the fundamentals in the housing market.

Today's mortgage loans that are potentially available for sale from larger banks are the best credit borrowers out there, very low loan-to-value ratios.

Fundamentals look very good in that part of the market, and it's a compelling opportunity on the debt side. On the mortgage side, the stickiness of the reregulation of the mortgage industry continues to be another kind of tailwind for strong mortgage performance.

One of the best opportunities that we've seen over the last couple of years has been intermediating the public and private markets. So, available to us at a time when public market valuations are very tight and you can originate and own private debt, private mortgages, private mortgage loans and securitize them and have a very attractive locked-in yield at a low cost of funds. Obviously, the cost of funds are higher now.

We still think that investing in mortgage credit is still attractive today. And we think that doing securitizations, issuing deals, sponsoring the securitizations is one way in the mortgage markets to actually stay long options.

Leading Indicators Show Declining Ability to Service Debt - Lincoln International LLC

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA); US Federal Reserve (The Fed)

