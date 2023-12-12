Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

All Major Asset Classes (Except Commodities) Set For 2023 Gains

Dec. 12, 2023 4:30 AM ETVTI, VEA, JNK, IHY, EMLC, PICB, VWO, VNQ, WIP, BND, TIP, BWX, VNQI, GCC
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.2K Followers

Summary

Day trading stocks. Trader studying stock markets on TradingView app.

Daniel Balakov

With just three weeks left to the year, nearly all corners of global markets are on track to post gains for 2023, based on a set of index ETFs. The US stock market is still leading the field by

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.2K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VTI--
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares
VEA--
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares
JNK--
SPDR® Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF
IHY--
VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF
EMLC--
VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.