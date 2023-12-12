Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enbridge: My Top Income Idea After Its 29th Annual Dividend Increase Of 3.1%

Dec. 12, 2023 9:00 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB) Stock, ENB:CA StockD7 Comments
Summary

  • Enbridge has announced its 29th consecutive annual dividend increase, providing shareholders with additional income for the holidays.
  • Enbridge is considered a top income pick for 2024 due to its stable dividend, high yield, and projected earnings growth.
  • The changing macroeconomic environment, with declining risk-free rates, could make Enbridge an attractive investment for income-seeking investors.

I love dividends, and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) just gave its shareholders a wonderful holiday present of more income. Part of my portfolio is dedicated to generating income which is continuously being reinvested.

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

m
mhy57
Today, 9:55 AM
Comments (199)
Hoping it gets back into the 40,s
S
Saint Mark
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (1.41K)
Quite the downdraft today. No more articles! -:)
Very long and happy with ENB.
Freedom Rocks profile picture
Freedom Rocks
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (274)
Thank you. I enjoyed the write up. Long ENB and continue to drip this cash printing machine.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (11.58K)
"Enbridge has announced its 29th consecutive annual dividend increase, providing shareholders with additional income for the holidays."

Not necessarily for US investors based on the currency fluctuations which has eaten into the increases last 3 years or so... going backwards in many cases ....
Coffee_&_Dividends profile picture
Coffee_&_Dividends
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (127)
Excellent analysis, my 2nd largest position in my port, only drawback that in my taxable account, I pay tax on the dividend received after the conversion from CAN to USD, so it derates my dividend from ~ 0.67 to ~ 0.55
r
robertlgriffin
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (2.77K)
@Coffee_&_Dividends It's my largest position at 4.5% including a couple of preferred issues. I have it in both taxable and non-taxable accounts and am happy to pay current taxes at favorable rates on a bit more than one half of my ENB holdings. Long since Spectra spinoff from DUK holdings.
GreenCollegeGrad profile picture
GreenCollegeGrad
Today, 9:32 AM
Comments (549)
$ENB ftw
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

