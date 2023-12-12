G0d4ather

Introduction

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is widely regarded as one of the top dogs in the era of artificial intelligence due to its broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. By completing its transformative acquisition of VMware, Broadcom has deepened its presence in software, crystallizing AVGO's position as a major infrastructure player in the golden era of AI.

In today's note, we will run Broadcom through TQI's Quantamental Analysis process [a mix of fundamental, quantitative, technical, and valuation analysis] to see if AVGO stock is a buy, sell, or hold at current levels.

Broadcom Is A Proven Secular Compounder

Through a mix of technological innovation and strategic M&A, Broadcom has delivered tremendous top-line growth over the last decade and a half, whilst significantly improving its margin profile and cash flow generation. Over the last twelve months, Broadcom generated ~$17.6B in free cash flow, which translates to an FCF margin of ~49%!

In my view, such robust gross, operating, and FCF margins are reflective of Broadcom's leadership position in various end markets within both semiconductor and infrastructure segments. After skirting the semiconductor industry downturn in 2022, Broadcom has been experiencing a drastic growth deceleration this year; however, AVGO continued outperforming consensus street estimates in Q3 2023, with a beat on both top and bottom lines:

Here's what AVGO's management had to say about their latest quarter:

Broadcom's fiscal year 2023 revenue grew 8% year-over-year to a record $35.8 billion, driven by investments in accelerators and network connectivity for AI by hyperscalers. The acquisition of VMware is transformational. In fiscal year 2024 we expect semiconductor to sustain its mid to high single digit revenue growth rate, with the contribution of VMware driving consolidated revenue to $50 billion, and adjusted EBITDA to $30 billion." - Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom "In fiscal year 2023 we achieved record adjusted EBITDA margin of 65%, generating $17.6 billion in free cash flow or 49% of revenue, demonstrating our stable and diversified business model. With this transformational acquisition and expected increase in cash flows, we are increasing our quarterly common stock dividend by 14% to $5.25 per share for fiscal year 2024. The target fiscal 2024 annual common stock dividend of $21.00 per share is a record, and the thirteenth consecutive increase in annual dividends since we initiated dividends in fiscal 2011." - Kirsten Spears, CFO of Broadcom

Over the past decade, Broadcom has turned into a free cash flow machine, and with VMware, the cash printer just got even bigger. Considering management's guidance on the earnings call, VMware will be operated at ~65% adj. EBITDA margin over the medium to long-term future [similar to Broadcom's pre-deal margins], and hence, Broadcom's free cash flow margins are likely to stick at ~50%.

Given Broadcom's shareholder-friendly capital allocation policy, the dividend growth story looks strong going into 2024, with the target annual dividend for next year rising 14% to $21.00 per share (dividend yield of ~2%).

Additionally, management announced the resumption of share buybacks, with $7.1B of authorized capital left in Broadcom's share repurchase program as of the end of Q3 2023.

With VMware consolidated into FY2024 numbers, Broadcom is projected to report more than $50B+ in revenue next year. Furthermore, Broadcom is expected to grow sales at mid-to-high single-digits as per consensus analyst estimates seen below:

Considering all of this information, let us now evaluate Broadcom's intrinsic value and projected returns.

AVGO Fair Value And Expected Returns

With Broadcom having completed the VMware acquisition, we need to build a pro forma model to identify the intrinsic value of the combined company. To do so, I am using management's conservative FY2024 (next 12 months) revenue guide of $50B as the revenue base in our model. Since we are using forward estimates, the intrinsic value calculated using DCF will need to be discounted by the investment hurdle rate of 15%.

Here are my fair value and expected return estimates for Broadcom:

After applying a 15% discount, Broadcom is worth ~$628 per share or $310B, i.e., it is currently overvalued by more than ~55% [downside of -37%].

Assuming a base case exit multiple of ~20x P/FCF, Broadcom's stock could be trading at ~$1772 per share six years from now (by 2029). This price target implies a 6-year CAGR return of ~10.08% from current levels.

While Broadcom's expected 6-year CAGR is in line with S&P 500's (SPY) long-term average return of 8-10%, it falls short of TQI's investment hurdle rate of 15%. Hence, I am not enthusiastic about AVGO stock at current levels.

Concluding Thoughts: Is AVGO Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Based on the consensus Wall Street analyst price target of $1065 per share and Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, Broadcom looks like a decent "Buy". While AVGO's business fundamentals remain robust, the long-term risk/reward isn't particularly attractive as seen in the previous section, with the 6-yr expected CAGR for AVGO being more or less in line with S&P 500's long-term returns.

From a technical perspective, Broadcom's near-term stock momentum looks strong with the stock sitting at new all-time highs at the time of writing; however, RSI and MACD indicators are showing a bearish divergence on the weekly chart.

Given Broadcom's vertical move up from ~$600 to ~$900, a reversal here followed by a breakdown of the key $900 level could lead AVGO stock back down to the ~$600 level, which happens to be our fair value estimate for the semiconductor giant.

Considering Broadcom's valuation and precarious technicals, I am not a buyer at current levels. At my investing group, we own an outsized position in AVGO stock within our Buyback-Dividend strategy, and we are taking some chips off the table here [cutting exposure to target allocation of 4%]. If Broadcom experiences a price/time correction, i.e., long-term risk/reward improves significantly, we will turn buyers again.

Key Takeaway: I rate Broadcom "Neutral/Hold/Avoid" in the $1020s.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing! Please share your thoughts, questions, and/or concerns in the comments section below.