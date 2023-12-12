2d illustrations and photos

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is a commercial real estate investment trust that focuses on the ownership of office buildings. The COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally changed the way that Americans work, and office real estate has been negatively impacted. Back in February, I shared my thoughts on my ownership of Office Properties Income Trust debt. By April, I had sold my position after learning of Office Properties' intention to merge with Diversified Healthcare Trust. With the merger terminated, I revisited the company financials. Unfortunately, Office Properties financials have degraded to the point where I am not tempted to re-enter, even at yields of over 20%.

FINRA

Office Properties' revenue shows the headwinds that the company is facing in the struggle to get workers back to the office. Year to date revenue is down more than $26 million and while expenses are down, they are not dollar for dollar commensurate with the revenue declines. The $49 million that remains after deducting expenses from rental income is totally consumed by $80 million in interest expenses. Ultimately, the company's net loss has steeped to $32 million versus $12 million last year.

SEC 10-Q

The biggest changes to Office Properties' balance sheet are related to debt. The company slightly increased its revolving credit facility and unsecured notes. When needing capital in 2023, Office Properties has engaged in secured debt issuance by increasing its mortgage notes payable by more than $120 million to $172 million. Shareholder equity has decreased by more than $80 million but remains over $1.3 billion.

SEC 10-Q

The statement of cash flows gives me greater pause. Operating cash flows have greatly deteriorated to $109 million from $152 million a year ago. Additionally, capital expenditures have increased, causing free cash flow to go from a positive $15 million to a burn of more than $65 million. The company's net increase of $127 million in mortgages has gone to fund the free cash flow burn along with $50 million in dividends. Based on the level of cash burn, I believe that the dividend's days are numbered.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

Office Properties Income Trust is going to need to stabilize its cash flow to preserve its liquidity and refinance its upcoming debts. The company has $1 billion in debt coming due in 2024 and 2025 combined. Even if Office Properties can refinance the 2024 and 2025 maturities with more mortgage debt, the interest rates will be notably higher, as indicated by the 8% interest mortgages underwritten this year. Investors can expect new mortgage debt to increase interest expenses by $40 million per year by 2026.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

Office Properties Income Trust may be able to mitigate the need for additional financing in 2024 by utilizing its revolving credit facility to cover its debt maturities. The company does have $550 million in capacity on the credit facility, which sufficiently covers the $350 million in 2024 debt maturities. Still, the interest expenses associated with the revolving credit facility are north of 7% (with current SOFR rates) and will also further undermine earnings results.

SEC 10-Q

While interest expenses could be alleviated with a lower rate environment, my long-term concerns associated with Office Properties Income Trust come when I examine the company's lease data. Unlike Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP), the company has stable occupancy at over 93% on a comparable basis and only down 1% from last year. The problem is that Office Properties is renewing leases at deflationary rental rates. These deflationary renewals are undermining earnings and cash flow. It does not help that the company has 29% of its rental revenue due for lease renewal between now and the end of 2025.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

With the recession in the office space underway, I'm nearly certain that the bottom in this sector has not been reached yet. With occupancy stable, but deflationary rental rates, Office Properties Income Trust is going to see its earnings erode and liquidity challenges grow over the coming quarters. Due to these challenges, I am avoiding an investment in the company's debt.