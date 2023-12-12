Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Even At 23% Yields, I Am Not Touching Office Properties Income Trust Debt

Dec. 12, 2023 5:38 AM ETOffice Properties Income Trust (OPI) Stock
Summary

  • Office Properties Income Trust has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the changing work landscape.
  • The company's revenue has declined and net loss has increased.
  • Cash flows have deteriorated and free cash flow has turned negative, making the dividend completely unsustainable.

Downtown Los Angeles City Skyline Buildings from High Rise Window. Beautiful Expensive Real Estate overlooking. Epmty room Interior Skyscrapers View Cityscape. day time. California. 3d rendering.

2d illustrations and photos

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is a commercial real estate investment trust that focuses on the ownership of office buildings. The COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally changed the way that Americans work, and office real estate has been negatively

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

