USRT: A Good Time For REITs To Outperform

Should the Federal Reserve be done with hiking rates, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) could potentially outperform significantly in the future. REITs are organizations that hold, manage, or fund real estate that yields profits. These trusts present an opportunity for individual investors to gain dividends from property-related ventures, eliminating the need for personal investment, management, or financing of properties. The income of REITs is produced by renting out spaces and obtaining rent payments, which are subsequently shared among shareholders in the form of dividends. REITs are typically categorized into equity, mortgage, and hybrid types. They may be traded publicly, non-traded publicly, or privately. Investing in REITs enables individuals to engage in substantial, income-yielding real estate projects, thereby diversifying their investment portfolios.

Less income competition from the Fed, more potential in the space. To that end, the iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) is a good broad fund to consider playing the sector, and I think it's worth considering in an overall asset allocation mix at this point in the cycle. USRT is a fund managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It seeks to track the investment results of the FTSE Nareit Equity REITs Index, an index composed of U.S. real estate equities. The ETF provides investors with a cost-effective means of accessing a diversified portfolio of domestic Real Estate Investment Trusts. The fund is designed for investors seeking a balance between income generation and capital growth, offering broad exposure to various sectors within the real estate market.

Key Facts about USRT

USRT was launched on May 1, 2007, and has assets of over $2 billion. It has an extremely low expense ratio of 0.08%, making it a cost-effective investment option for those looking to gain exposure to the U.S. real estate market. The yield historically has been in the upper-range of 4% historically.

ycharts.com

Top Holdings of USRT

The top holdings of USRT include:

Prologis REIT Inc. - This global leader in logistics real estate accounts. Equinix REIT Inc. - A leading provider of data center real estate. Public Storage REIT - The world's largest self-storage REIT. Welltower Inc. - A healthcare REIT. Digital Realty Trust REIT Inc. - Another major player in the data center real estate space.

The top 10 holdings account for 46% of the fund. Fairly top heavy, but not a surprise given the market-cap weighted approach of the fund.

ishares.com

Sector Composition and Comparisons

USRT is diversified across various REIT industries. The fund's sector allocation is primarily in Industrial REITs (16.24%), Retail REITs (15.65%), and Multi-Family Residential REITs (11.66%). Other significant sectors include Data Center REITs, Health Care REITs, and Self Storage REITs.

When compared to other similar ETFs, such as the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM), USRT looks closest to VNQ in performance. It's meaningfully outperformed REM.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in USRT

Investing in USRT comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages.

Pros:

Diversified Exposure: USRT offers exposure to a broad range of real estate companies, providing diversification benefits. Low Expense Ratio: With an expense ratio of 0.08%, USRT is a cost-effective investment option for gaining exposure to the U.S. real estate market. Steady Yield: The fund has consistently paid dividends, making it an attractive option for income-seeking investors.

Cons:

Sector Concentration: The fund's heavy concentration in certain sectors like Industrial and Retail REITs may expose it to sector-specific risks. Underperformance: USRT has underperformed the S&P 500 since its inception, indicating potential risks in terms of capital growth.

Conclusion: Should You Invest in USRT?

Investing in USRT is an attractive proposition for those seeking steady income and exposure to the U.S. real estate market. If the cycle has indeed changed, I think it's worth considering an allocation to REITs broadly and this is a good fund to do just that.