Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investing In China: Does The Opportunity Outweigh The Risk?

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
828 Followers

Summary

  • As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, China is too important to ignore, posing unique challenges for investors.
  • International investors often worry about policy risk when investing in China. Most policies are designed to support the goals set by the government, generally to make China stronger economically in the longer term.
  • China is undergoing a transformational period to maintain sustainable growth after years of rapid expansion.

Economic development in China

gopixa

Introduction

As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, China is too important to ignore, posing unique challenges for investors. In response to the Chinese government’s liberalisation of the Chinese capital markets, FTSE Russell added China A-shares to the FTSE

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
828 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CN--
Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF
FXI--
iShares China Large-Cap ETF
PGJ--
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
EWH--
iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF
EWT--
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.