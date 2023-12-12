Omar Osman/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On ZKH Group

ZKH Group (ZKH) has filed proposed terms to raise $66 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying Class A shares in an IPO, according to an amended SEC registration statement.

The company operates an MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operations) procurement platform in China but is generating substantial operating losses.

I previously covered the firm's initial IPO filing here. Since then, ZKH has provided updated financial information.

Given the combination of dropping revenue growth, continuing and high operating losses and cash use, substantial regulatory risks due to China's unpredictable government practices, and low float stock, my opinion on the IPO is Neutral [Hold].

ZKH Group Overview

Shanghai, PRC-based ZKH Group Limited was founded to develop an MRO products platform and fulfillment network in China.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Long Chen, who has held that role since 2014 and previously attended the executive MBA program at the China Europe International Business School.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Spare parts

Chemicals

Manufacturing parts

General consumables

Office supplies

As of December 31, 2022, ZKH Group has booked a fair market value investment of $1 billion from investors, including Eastern Bell, Genesis Capital, Tencent Mobility Limited, and Internet Fund IV PTE. LTD.

ZKH Group - Customer Acquisition

The company pursues clients of all sizes, from enterprise customers to micro businesses throughout China.

ZKH counted 64,000 customers and 3,500 suppliers that used its platform in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Gross Marketplace Value [GMV] grew at a CAGR of 37.3% from 2020 to 2022.

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 8.5% 2022 8.2% 2021 9.0% Click to enlarge

The Sales & Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales & Marketing expense, fell to 0.4x in the most recent reporting period, indicating reduced efficiency in this regard. (Source - SEC)

ZKH Group's Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research article by Equal Ocean, the Chinese market for MRO products and services was an estimated $1.9 trillion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $3.4 trillion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 16% from 2022 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the COVID-19 pandemic forcing more company usage of online platforms for MRO purchases and improvement in online offerings and fulfillment services.

Also, below is a chart showing China's industrial B2B market trajectory in recent history and forecast through 2024:

EqualOcean

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

JD

Alibaba

Yigongpin

Xinfangsheng

Leading Future

EHSY

Fastenal

Grainger

Others

Recent Financial Results

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slowing topline revenue growth

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Continued operating losses

Ongoing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ 878,809,960 3.7% 2022 $ 1,171,160,000 8.6% 2021 $ 1,078,111,408 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ 144,939,620 10.0% 2022 $ 185,587,324 26.7% 2021 $ 146,444,366 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 16.49% 0.9% 2022 15.85% 16.7% 2021 13.58% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ (54,872,300) -6.2% 2022 $ (96,578,310) -8.2% 2021 $ (156,400,000) -14.5% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ (124,072,000) -14.1% 2022 $ (182,527,042) -15.6% 2021 $ (204,607,183) -19.0% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ (71,217,160) 2022 $ (71,014,507) 2021 $ (194,753,803) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

As of September 30, 2023, ZKH Group had $233.6 million in cash and $557.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending September 30, 2023, was negative ($70.1 million).

ZKH's IPO Details

ZKH intends to sell four million American Depositary Shares representing underlying Class A shares at a proposed midpoint price of $16.50 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $66.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Potentially new shareholders have indicated a non-binding interest in purchasing shares of up to $15 million at the IPO price.

Class A stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share. Class B shareholders will be entitled to 25 votes per share.

The company founder, Mr. Long Chen, will have voting control of the company immediately post-IPO.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

ZKH has claimed to be an emerging growth company and is a foreign private issuer, which means it can provide less financial and other information to U.S. shareholders.

Such company stocks have typically performed poorly post-IPO.

The company's enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) will approximate $2.4 billion.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 2.49%, which makes the stock an extremely low float stock subject to significant volatility.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

SEC

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

Regarding legal proceedings, management said the firm is not a party to any proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on the company's financial condition or operations.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Deutsche Bank, China Renaissance and CICC.

Valuation Metrics For ZKH Group

Below is a table of the firm's relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $2,650,131,462 Enterprise Value $2,398,552,802 Price / Sales 2.20 EV / Revenue 2.00 EV / EBITDA -10.21 Earnings Per Share -$0.94 Operating Margin -19.55% Net Margin -12.54% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 2.49% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $16.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$70,904,959 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -2.68% Debt / EBITDA Multiple -0.15 CapEx Ratio -18.07 Revenue Growth Rate 3.66% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Xometry (XMTR); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric [TTM] Xometry ZKH Group Variance Price / Sales 2.71 2.20 -18.7% EV / Revenue 2.78 2.00 -28.2% EV / EBITDA NM -10.21 --% Earnings Per Share -$0.40 -$0.94 133.8% Revenue Growth Rate 23.9% 3.66% -84.65% Net Margin -18.8% -12.54% -33.18% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

Commentary About ZKH

ZKH is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general corporate growth plans.

The firm's financials have shown reduced topline revenue growth but higher gross profit and gross margin, ongoing heavy operating losses and cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending September 30, 2023, was negative ($70.1 million).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been trending lower, but its Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple fell to 0.4x, indicating lower efficiency in generating incremental revenue.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its capital stock and anticipates that it will retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

ZKH's recent capital spending history indicates it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite heavily negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing MRO services in China is large and expected to grow at a substantial rate of growth in the coming years.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include unpredictable Chinese regulatory risks, risks due to expansion into new categories of services, and SEC / PCAOB audit risks, among others.

Management is seeking an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 2.0x on very low and declining revenue growth.

Given the combination of dropping revenue growth, continuing and high operating losses and cash use, substantial regulatory risks due to China's unpredictable government practices, and low float stock, my opinion on the IPO is Neutral [Hold].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week ending December 15, 2023.