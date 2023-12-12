Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Duolingo: Continued Growth Momentum And Potential For Positive GAAP EBIT In FY24

Dec. 12, 2023 7:57 AM ETDuolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Stock
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
733 Followers

Summary

  • Duolingo's strong growth momentum should continue over the next 2 years, with the company projected to turn GAAP EBIT positive in FY24.
  • The company reported impressive financials, with total revenues growing at a staggering pace of 43.3% year-over-year and strong margin performance.
  • Duolingo's efforts to introduce new products, such as generative AI features and expansion into math and music, are expected to support further growth and user engagement.

Sign displaying Learn A New Language. Internet Concept Study Words other than the Native Mother Tongue

Niall/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a buy, as I believed Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) execution was on point, and once DUOL starts generating positive GAAP EBIT, the stock valuation

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
733 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DUOL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DUOL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DUOL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.