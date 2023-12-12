Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Soft U.S. CPI Today Paves Way For Fed Pivot Tomorrow

Marc Chandler
Summary

  • The US dollar is trading softer against all the G10 currencies ahead of what is expected to be a soft November CPI report, which paves the way for a pivot by the FOMC tomorrow.
  • Among EM currencies, central European currencies are leading the way higher on the back of the euro that has moved above $1.08 in the European morning.
  • The S&P 500 closed yesterday at a new high for the year, helping set the tone for today's gains in Asia-Pacific. Hong Kong's nearly 1.1% rally led the region higher today.
  • Europe's STOXX 600, on the other hand, is slightly softer, after rallying 1% over the past two sessions. US index futures are trading with a firmer bias.

Overview

The US dollar is trading softer against all the G10 currencies ahead of what is expected to be a soft November CPI report, which paves the way for a pivot by the FOMC tomorrow. It is expected to

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks.

Comments

