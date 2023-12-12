Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: Closer Than Ever To Being A Car Company

Dec. 12, 2023 9:00 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) StockMSFT10 Comments
Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. Q3 results were disappointing, with lower-than-expected EPS and negative trends in revenue growth and margins.
  • As revenue growth and margins were the biggest drivers of their premium valuation, the multiples we are seeing now are not justified.
  • This makes me believe that Tesla stock is overvalued here and my analysis leads me to a sell rating.

Tesla EV electric vehicles on display. Tesla products include electric cars, battery energy storage and solar panels.

jetcityimage

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is one of those stocks that people tend to feel pretty strongly about. Some focus more on the future and the huge potential in autonomous driving and other technologies that Tesla is working on, and

Deep Value Explorer profile picture
Deep Value Explorer
879 Followers
Hey everyone and welcome to the Deep Value Explorer page! I am a business student with a passion for REIT. I've been interested in the topic for about 2 years and I would like to share my insights and findings with you here. With that, follow to find undervalued gems!Disclaimer - I am associated with another SA contributor David Ksir. I am not a financial advisor and the information on my page is solely for illustrative purposes. Always do your own research before investing.

Comments (10)

X
X AE A13
Today, 10:17 AM
Comments (1.86K)
The sect is furious today my friends, they realize how truth hurts in real world.
l
lappygums
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments (2.16K)
I am very bullish on tsla, but I saw 2 parking lots full of model 3 and y yesterday in teslas sales lot...must have been hundreds of cars...I've never seen that many in that location ever...maybe they are not selling as fast as they are making them anymore.
J
Jamamb40
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (731)
The odds of Tesla NOT going bankrupt, and NOT disrupting the energy space is 10x, 100x, 1000x. OEMs can only compete by building ICE cars that are only as smart as the person driving it. Tesla produces vehicles that get smarter everyday. Tesla disruption is worth the premium the author is unwilling to pay. Please don’t take this advice.
r
rsmoke
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (54)
WRONG!
Tesla is a Technology Company MAKING CARS!
The ONLY INNOVATIVE COMPANY MAKING CARS!
Who else has a 2M Backllog for a Truck?
Who else has access to Government Funds to build a Bullett Proof Vehicle? This id the Advantage that Musk has with SpaceX!
BUYBUY TESLA!
X
X AE A13
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (1.86K)
@rsmoke "Who else has a 2M Backllog for a Truck?"
A Truck! Hence, a CAR company :))))
BYE BYE TESLA!
Circles profile picture
Circles
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (248)
I hope people are smart enough not to take your advice. If you see Tesla as a car company, you are very narrow minded and are not paying attention to what the company is doing. Go a head and sell, your mistake.
b
beersnbeaches
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (527)
@Circles but they make cars. That is their product. They are a car company. They don't make batteries. They don't make semiconductors. They don't make rocket ships. They don't make trains. They make cars. It is a car company. How can you blatantly disregard the fact its a car company with over 84% of revenues derived from automotive sales. I guess you could argue its a government subsidy company because that accounts for a material amount of the company's profitability.
M
Miwicz
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (2.01K)
@Circles they also make a robot that cant stand up, and a supercomputer that cant do Anything
s
sr1952
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (3.68K)
@Circles You are correct. They make more money issuing stock than selling cars. They are a stock issuing company. People do indeed need to pay attention to what the company is doing.
