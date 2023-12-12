Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Looming Trouble In The Banking Industry

Dec. 12, 2023 9:05 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, COMP.IND, INDU, RTX, BKX, KRX1 Comment
Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
555 Followers

Summary

  • In 2023, three of the largest bank failures in American history occurred due to a loss of value in asset portfolios and the flight of uninsured deposits seeking safety elsewhere.
  • The Federal Reserve stepped in to provide support through lending facilities and ensured that all depositors at the failed institutions would be made whole.
  • While problem bank loans have declined and bank stocks have rebounded, there are still underlying issues in the banking industry such as deteriorating asset quality, declining deposits, and regulatory problems.

Bank Collapse

wildpixel

The year 2023 presented a huge shock to the banking industry, as it confronted three of the four largest bank failures in American history.

The collapses of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank were due to

This article was written by

Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
555 Followers
I've devoted my career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets.  I founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments.  I have an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

BeCall profile picture
BeCall
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (1.75K)
Very good article. My opinion has been that the Fed will keep rates high until ‘something breaks’ - in order to tame speculative excesses caused by low rates for the last 15 years. This article may better pinpoint how the breakage will occur. Everybody is saying ‘there is no credit/liquidity crisis. True, until something breaks. China’s troubles in RE and its general economy are also being ignored, whereas their economy is now big enough to have a global ripple effect, just like the US in 2008.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.