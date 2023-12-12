hirun/iStock via Getty Images

DocuSign Overview

We last covered DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in May of this year (you can read the article here). At the time, we assigned a sell rating to the stock for a few reasons, primarily:

Turmoil at the top of the company in the form of confusion (and threats of litigation) surrounding the resignation of former CEO Dan Springer. A bloated cost structure, parts of which were seeing growth that outpaced revenue. A lot of stock based compensation (which is generally par for the course in the tech sector).

Since then, DocuSign stock has remained relatively flat, underperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) with a 5.6% return against the index's 10.9% return.

Today we revisit DocuSign to see how the story has developed. Let's dive in!

Board Drama No More?

The start of 2023 was rocky for DocuSign from a governance perspective. After all, any time litigation is being threatened against the company from the former CEO who alleges that a resignation announcement was fabricated is... bad.

However, since then things seem to have calmed down. Aside from the general perception of chaos created by the disagreement, investors were also concerned that the incoming CEOs vision for the company would be hindered by the presence of the former CEO at each board meeting.

And, rest assured, incoming CEO Allan Thygesen had a vision. In the earnings call held on March 9th, he outlined his plan to trim some fat at DocuSign.

Related to go-to-market, I want to acknowledge the restructuring we recently announced. It was a difficult decision but it was a critically important step for our company to reshape and rightsize our organization for the opportunity ahead. It was not a broad-based restructuring. 95% of the workforce reduction was in our worldwide field organization. Our assessment was that DocuSign could capture more efficiency in our overall go-to-market across all segments and that we could unlock more profitable growth by investing part of the savings in product development and innovation.

In other words, the company was planning to downsize its sales force. Under the old Springer regime the company had pumped vast sums of money into distribution to gain market share, meaning that Thygesen had to sell a board (on which Springer sits) that a new strategy was required.

In this kind of situation, not delivering is problematic. So, how have things panned out since then?

Well, on December 7th DocuSign announced its third quarter earnings and the results were pretty solid all around with the company posting record net income and EBIT margins.

This is more impressive on a GAAP basis when you consider that the company incurred $159 million in stock based compensation (which is admittedly difficult for us to stomach).

On the execution front, management has delivered a bit but not spectacularly so.

Sales and marketing expenses dropped by 7% year over year, which, again, seems good but not great. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing costs are still at 40%. For reference, Adobe's (ADBE) sales and marketing expense versus total revenues stood at 27% for the last quarter. This indicates to us that, while progress has been made, there is likely more trimming that could be done.

DOCU Stock - Outlook & Expectations

While all of this is good (especially the company's newfound profitability), Wall Street's expectations are a mixed bag.

Of the 26 analysts who cover DocuSign, 18 rate the stock a Hold or worse. This goes hand in hand with unappealing projections of future revenue looking out to FY2027.

Of course, these estimates can be taken with a grain of salt, but it seems safe to say that DocuSign's revenue growth has slowed precipitously in the last few quarters.

Year over year quarterly revenue growth of 8.5% is far below the 5-year median year-over-year growth of 33%--an unwelcome sign for growth investors who think that DocuSign has a swath of greenfield ahead of it.

Of course, DocuSign isn't valued like a zero-interest-rate-environment growth story any longer. Today, the stock trades at a modest ~19x forward earnings--quite a slide from the near 500x earnings the stock traded for at its peak.

The Bottom Line

We think that the new management team has done well in making the company profitable for the first time, and the follow-through on trimming excess in the company is commendable as well. However, we still think there is more the company could do to lean out and generate all the more impressive results (starting with slashing stock-based compensation). At the end of the day, we feel markedly better about the company than we did in our first piece, and so we upgrade our view from Sell to Hold.