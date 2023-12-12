The Beginning Of The End (Of The Business Cycle)

BeyondImages/E+ via Getty Images

Recession in 2024?

All too often, the end sneaks up on us before we know it's upon us, catching us unprepared. In hindsight, perhaps we might have anticipated it, if not seen it coming. A pain; a twinge; a tell-tale symptom overlooked or completely ignored. Other times, it's rendered via a bolt of lightning, impervious to all reason.

The coming recession, for better or worse, will fall into the former category. I'm not sure, in fact, that the latter typology actually exists. '9/11!' the black swans will cry, ignoring the recession that was already well underway by the third quarter of 2001 and the fact that 9/11 fell very near the local minima of that particular hemorrhagic economic event, not the top. 'Covid-19!' they will respond. But some of us did, in fact, identify that black swan, in those august days of February 2020. Economic data, as far as I'm concerned, remains undefeated. Only the response of mortal men - and particularly the unpredictability of those fallible creatures when grouped together and placed in charge of trillions of dollars of the nation's wealth - introduce some degree of randomness in the system.

The bellwethers

These, unfortunately, are not idle musings. The very earliest of reliable leading economic indicators have begun to turn.

Deep Data Financial, LLC

Granted, they have turned, briefly, before only to be rendered phantoms by economic revisions or truly unprecedented political-economic influences. This particular business cycle, I assess, has the unique potential to rally like a banshee back to all-time market highs, speeding like a freight train into an inexorable derailment. As such, whatever is to come next may very well require months to unfold. There is good reason to believe that the FOMC is done, entirely coincidentally, raising rates, and that the markets will conclude the same in the coming days. That is the well-known recipe for holiday binge-drinking if ever I saw it.

Federal Reserve

Slowly, but surely, the hangover will follow. Peak rate having been achieved, bad news will, eventually, cease being good news. I expect that it will soon enough become clear that the average consumer is tapped out, having enjoyed if not overindulged on the heels of forced sequestration and the aggregation of unusual, stimulated savings that came with it.

Federal Reserve

It is far easier, in my experience, to spend money, though, than it is to make downward revisions to one's quality of life. As savings have, finally, been comprehensively depleted, consumers will have pivoted to credit. The long-favored exercise is more painful more quickly, though, when the general public at large no longer recalls the days when credit, and credit cards, were perniciously expensive. Houses cost too much already, and too few can afford them. The labor market has been a revelation, but it is not invincible. Less money to spend means less consumption; less consumption means less production; less production requires less labor. Less labor means less consumption. Savvy employers need not see the entire process played out before taking the steps necessary to minimize their own losses, at the cost of the average worker. Wages will fall. Housing prices will crash.

The impacts

It seems as if all economic forecasters who still dare to forecast a recession have coalesced around the idea of a 'mild' recession. What, I wonder, does that look like? A short but pronounced spike in unemployment followed by a steady rebound? But why would this time be different? The Covid crash was the outlier, driven by an unexpected but acute event, precipitating an equally unique monetary and legislative response. If anything the episode has left the Fed without an appetite to entertain any such inflation-driving fancies until the economy has gotten so bad for the average American that they absolutely cannot afford but to reload the multi-trillion-dollar bazooka. I don't foresee that occurring until the market has crashed, and the American consumer, homeowner, and worker with it. Congress? I suppose it is an election year, but I for one would be shocked if policy action is anything but belated, not to mention politically fraught.

All need not necessarily be darkness. The bond market is poised to return generational returns, for the well-positioned, savvy investor. Volatility spikes will make some lucky traders wealthy, and far more portfolio managers thankful for the cost of insurance that is the hedge trade.

Perhaps this time really will be different, with employment proving resilient, and the consumer continuing to struggle through, despite all odds. I do very much hope that is the case.

Truly, this may not be the beginning of the end. I must say, however, that this is precisely what it looks like when the end gives notice of its impending arrival.

A sailor at sea, in the olden days, at least, could tell you precisely how dangerous a change in the prevailing winds might be. They would also have warned any that might hear or heed them that the time to make for safe harbor is before the storm clouds have gathered overhead. When the heavens do break, may all those below be prepared with more than their umbrellas.

Concluding Thoughts

For those stocking pantries, bonds will prove an enticing option. The braver amongst us may consider VIX options, and/or S&P futures. The market will and forever recover from any correction or crash, though not before VIX summits lofty and potentially new heights. Always fighting the last war, and therefore yet mindful of the potential for runaway inflation, the Federal Reserve will not, this time, be standing by with an overabundance of fiscal relief. Politicians, in concert, seem inclined to try all options before being forced to pursue the right ones. In short, it would be unwise to expect the kind of meteoric recovery witnessed in 2020-21.

While the timing is forever uncertain, the winds of economic change do seem to be beginning to blow. Hold on tight, and be prepared as we sail into a new year.