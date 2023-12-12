Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
November CPI: The War Against Inflation Is Over

November CPI: The War Against Inflation Is Over

Dec. 12, 2023 9:30 AM ET
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The inflation rate is falling, nearing pre-pandemic levels, with long-term interest rates falling and stocks rising.
  • Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.1% in November, with a year-over-year rate of 3.1%, driven by shelter costs.
  • Rental supply is increasing, leading to declining rental prices and a potential decrease in shelter costs, bringing inflation closer to the Fed's target.
Dashboard oil pressure gauge has a scale showing INFLATION and a needle pointing at the danger red zone. Illustration of the concept of high inflation rate and increasing cost of living

Dragon Claws

I have insisted for nearly 18 months that the rate of inflation would fall as fast as it rose, and except for this summer's speedbump in energy prices, it looks like that is what has happened. The pre-pandemic levels of inflation

This article was written by

Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
15.88K Followers

Lawrence Fuller has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career at Merrill Lynch in 1993 and working in the same capacity with several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management.

He is the leader of the investing group The Portfolio Architect, which focuses on an overall economic and market outlook that complements an all-weather investment strategy designed to produce consistent risk-adjusted market returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

MWinMD profile picture
MWinMD
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (8.76K)
"Current rental rates indicate that shelter costs, which rose 6.5%, should decline rapidly over the next six months. If shelter inflation falls to 3% on an annualized basis…"

Don’t you mean in that first sentence "that shelter cost INFLATION, which rose 6.5%…”? I don’t think you meant actual RENTS will be dropping on an absolute basis over the next six months? Their rate of INFLATION will drop, right?

Thanks for the article.
D
Dr.Stevo
Today, 10:26 AM
Comments (35)
It also seems that the bearish argument about October revised healthcare inflation numbers driving up core ex shelter is not coming to fruition. Healthcare inflation was a non factor in this report (and not much of a factor in the last CPI report either).
E
Elastico
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (181)
Two words: budget deficits
Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Today, 9:47 AM
Comments (11.27K)
Mr. Fuller opines: "Tomorrow, Chairman Powell will do his best to dissuade investors from being overly enthusiastic about lower short-term rates, but the inflation story indicates that an easing cycle should start very soon..."

Harley Bassman, creator of the MOVE index, aka 'The Convexity Maven' is out today with this...
"Let me say this clearly for the record: Do not be distracted by bright shiny
objects such as economic numbers. The FED will not be cutting rates
anytime soon without a COVID style catastrophe". From “2024 Stocking Stuffers”

www.convexitymaven.com/...

Finally, from one the greatest financial writers of the past 100 years...

“While majority opinion can give any market movement considerable momentum that keeps it going in the same direction, majority opinion is inevitably and consistently wrong at turning points.” Peter Bernstein
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Today, 9:54 AM
Comments (7.07K)
@Lake OZ boater Thanks, not sure what you are implying, but I'm not too concerns with what those two say. I think Powell will push back, but I still think the Fed starts cutting in March.
S
Sane Man
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (1.25K)
If you listened to CNBC , after the release higher for longer because of sticky inflation was the narrative
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 9:50 AM
Comments (2.57K)
@Sane Man I was listening to the sound of one hand clapping and heard the same valuable insights.
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Today, 9:54 AM
Comments (7.07K)
@Sane Man I haven't watched that rag in years......
