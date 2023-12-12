Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

McDonald's: New Growth Strategy Review

Dec. 12, 2023 10:20 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD) Stock
Rob Barnett profile picture
Rob Barnett
2.47K Followers

Summary

  • McDonald's is the Quick Serve Restaurant sector market leader in terms of revenues and profitability.
  • The key to its profitability comes from the high margins generated from its franchise operations.
  • At its recent Investor Day, the company announced a strategy to accelerate the growth rate in new restaurant openings.
  • Although generating higher revenue growth and higher operating margins into the future, the company currently looks to be more than fully priced.

McDonald"s Faces Widespread Accusations Of Bullying And Sexual Misconduct In UK Restaurants

Jeff J Mitchell

Company Description

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) franchises and operates McDonald’s restaurants. At the end of FY2022 there were 40,275 branded restaurants across 119 countries. Approximately 95% of the restaurants are franchised.

The company generates revenues from operating

This article was written by

Rob Barnett profile picture
Rob Barnett
2.47K Followers
I have degrees in Applied Chemistry, Accounting and an MBA. I also have completed the NYU Stern Certificate in Advanced Valuation with High Honors. I have held senior executive roles in a variety industries including glass, building materials, consumer products & rail transport.I am a full-time investor living in Melbourne, Australia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

M
Money 29
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (5.67K)
Dividend aristocrat MCD, up 9%, YTD, best of breed and well managed company, high valuation at this time.

"One of the most important keys to buying a stalwart stock is not paying too much"
- Peter Lynch
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MCD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MCD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MCD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.