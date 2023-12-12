Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMC Entertainment: The Barbenheimer Effect Is Not Easily Replicated

Summary

  • Investors should not view AMC's excellent FQ3'23 results through rose-colored glasses, since the Barbenheimer effect is unlikely to be replicated by Taylor Swift's Era tour.
  • The management also recently signed additional operating lease agreements worth $78.2M, despite its apparent working capital deficit of -$571.1M by the latest quarter.
  • AMC is expected to remain unprofitable on an FCF basis over the next few years as well, implying the increased likelihood of dilutive capital raises to pay down its obligations.
  • With $3.04B of its long-term debts due by 2026, we believe that things may get worse before it eventually gets better.
  • Combined with the elevated short interest of 11.53% at the time of writing, we are not certain if there is any chance of reversal ahead, with market sentiments surrounding AMC likely to remain pessimistic.

Man"s hand with superstitiously crossed fingers, more in blue background

RapidEye/E+ via Getty Images

We previously covered AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in September 2023, discussing its risky investment thesis, due to the lack of sustainable profitability and reliance on share dilution to raise liquidity.

Combined with the inherent lack

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

