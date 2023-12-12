Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple's Growth Engine App Store On The Hook For Billions Of Dollars At Risk

Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • The App Store is a major growth driver for Apple Inc., with revenues expanding at a 21% CAGR from 2017 to 2022.
  • The App Store commission contributes significantly to Apple's earnings, likely accounting for about 35-40% of total.
  • Apple's App Store is facing regulatory scrutiny due to concerns of anti-competitive behavior (duopoly with Google Play).
  • Google’s most recent legal defeat against Epic may be the most significant warning signal yet that global app store practices are exposed to business model risk.
  • Reflecting on the App Store risk, paired with Apple's rich valuation, I continue to argue that it would be wise for investors to take some chips off the table.

Clicking the App Store icon in iOS 7

The High Importance Of The App Store...

The App Store is perhaps Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) single largest growth driver, with installed device base for the iPhone and the iPad having reached close to full market penetration. On that

Cavenagh Research
Comments (4)

techy46
techy46
Today, 11:21 AM
Comments (134.75K)
@Cavenagh Research

Apple's app store violates Sherman anti-trust tie-in forcing all to buy at iStore.

That's completely anti-competitve, forced $MSFT out of phones, 30% ripoff.

However, Apple's consumer sheeple love thier sheep dip.
C
Carlspackler1
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (1.7K)
Apple already won its EPIC case. Move on.
TechSales
TechSales
Today, 10:54 AM
Comments (885)
I first bought AAPL in March 2012. That purchase is up 971%. I reinvest the dividend and haven't really thought about it since. My kids buy apps on the App Store and the charges go on my Apple card. It makes me feel better when the charges show up because I'm up 971%. Sometimes it makes me feel like I am getting things for free. It is a feel good moment at times. Long AAPL.
RockSolidInvestment
RockSolidInvestment
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (117)
Your last sell rating was wrong.
