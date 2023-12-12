JHVEPhoto

Article Thesis

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is one of the cheapest biopharma companies in the world and offers a nice dividend yield of close to 5%. While patent expirations are a near-term headwind, the longer-term outlook is positive thanks to a deep pipeline and due to the fact that Bristol-Myers Squibb does deals to broaden its portfolio regularly. The newest of these deals is a license deal with SystImmune that could be worth up to $8 billion and that bolsters BMY's oncology pipeline.

What Happened?

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced on Tuesday that it has crafted a deal worth up to $8.4 billion with SystImmune. SystImmune is connected to the Chinese pharma company Sichuan Biokin Pharmaceutical. While the deal could be worth up to $8.4 billion eventually, the initial payment that Bristol-Myers Squibb will make to SystImmune is way lower, at $800 million. That is, for comparison, roughly equal to the profits that BMY generates in a three-week period, based on annual net profits of around $15 billion. The out-of-pocket cost for BMY is thus pretty low, and even if the deal were to fail completely, the impact on BMY and its balance sheet would be far from dramatic.

Of course, BMY's management believes that the deal will not be a failure -- otherwise, they would not have agreed to it. One of SystImmune's main assets is an EGFRxHER3 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate called BL-B01D1. This is a candidate for metastatic or unresectable non-small cell lung cancer that is currently being evaluated in a global, multi-center phase I study. BMY is experienced in the lung cancer market, where it has received approvals for its drugs Opdivo and Yervoy. The lung cancer market contains many different sub-markets, however, and not every drug can be used for every lung cancer patient, which is why BMY sees value in the lung cancer candidate from SystImmune.

The deal differentiates between revenues that will be generated in China and revenues that will be generated outside of China -- if the drug does eventually get approved, which is not guaranteed. In China, SystImmune will retain ownership of the drug and will be responsible for commercialization, but BMY will receive royalties on the revenues that will be generated in China. Outside of China, BMY will have commercialization rights and can sell the drug alone, although it will have to pay royalties to SystImmune for some of the international sales that the drug will/might generate in the future. On top of that, SystImmune is eligible to receive milestone payments of up to $7 billion over the years if certain targets are hit, which is why the deal could cost BMY up to $8 billion in total.

I believe that this deal is well-constructed: The initial cost is pretty low, and if the drug ends up a failure, BMY hasn't lost a meaningful amount of money. If the drug is a success, then the deal will be more costly for BMY, but it will also become way more valuable -- after all, BMY will only have to pay a large sum of money if BL-B01D1 is a success and drives BMY's future business growth. Dividing the ownership and commercialization rights for this drug candidate on a geographic basis also seems like a good idea: In China, SystImmune could be advantaged when it comes to commercialization, whereas BMY might have a hard time commercializing the drug in that market. But BMY will still participate, as it will receive royalty payments from SystImmune if SystImmune can successfully sell BL-B01D1 in China. Outside of China, BMY's global sales network should help the company drive sales rapidly (if the drug is successful and receives the required approvals), thus it makes sense that BMY has the international commercialization rights for BL-B01D1.

While we won't know for some time whether this deal will pay off in the long run, I like the approach here, as the risk seems rather low due to the low initial payment, whereas there is a lot of potential upside if things work out. Constructing deals this way seems like a lower-risk approach compared to doing big takeovers such as the Celgene acquisition that Bristol-Myers Squibb made a couple of years ago.

BMY: Outlook, Valuation, Dividends

Bristol-Myers Squibb has made deals regularly in the last couple of years in order to expand its pipeline, broaden its product portfolio, and also to replace some of the revenues that are at risk due to patent expirations. Bristol-Myers Squibb's biggest drugs include Revlimid and Abraxane, which are seeing headwinds due to having recently lost their patent protection. During the most recent quarter, Revlimid and Abraxane generated sales of $1.7 billion, which is still pretty strong in absolute terms, but which was down 35% compared to the previous year's quarter. Further sales declines due to growing competition are expected, but BMY believes that these headwinds can be offset via the growth in other areas of its product portfolio.

When we look at the remainder of BMY's drugs, they generated sales growth of 8%, largely driven by growth in the group of drugs that BMY calls its "New Product Portfolio". These recently approved drugs include Reblozyl, Opdualag, Zeposia, and so on, and saw very encouraging sales growth of almost 70% during the most recent quarter. It is expected that these drugs will continue to grow at a high pace for the foreseeable future. The third group of drugs, the drugs that have been on the market for some time but that are still protected by patents, BMY's so-called "In-Line Products" portfolio, is generating slow business growth (3% during the most recent quarter) and will likely contribute a little to BMY's business growth in the future, too, while generating strong profits in the meantime. These cash cows allow BMY to invest in its new product portfolio, to invest in M&A, and to return billions of cash to its owners, making them highly important for BMY's overall strategy.

BMY believes that it will be able to generate sales growth in the low single digit to mid-single digit range (looking at the 2020 to 2025 time frame), which is far from a dramatic growth rate, but which would still be pretty nice, considering BMY is trading at a very low valuation today. In fact, I believe that BMY would be a solid investment even if its revenues and profits were to remain stagnant forever. After all, at an earnings multiple of just 6.8, Bristol-Myers Squibb is currently trading with an earnings yield of 15% -- when the going-in earnings yield is this high, even stable earnings would be a pretty solid result, growth isn't really required.

The company uses its profits in several ways: For investments in its pipeline to drive future earnings growth, which includes organic and inorganic investments, but BMY also uses its profits and cash flows for debt reduction and shareholder returns. Debt reduction reduces interest expenses and thus increases profits, all else equal, while debt reduction also shifts portions of the company's enterprise value from debt holders to equity holders over time.

BMY's shareholder returns include both dividends and buybacks, and I have to say I like that quite a lot. The current dividend yield is 4.7%, which is appealing, and I believe that investors can expect further dividend increases in the coming years. BMY has increased its dividend for 7 years in a row, and since the payout ratio is still pretty low at around 32%, there is ample room for future dividend increases. BMY's buybacks are generating significant value at current prices, I believe, as the low valuation allows BMY to reduce its share count very efficiently.

Data by YCharts

Over the last three years, BMY has reduced its share count by close to 10%, and as we can see in the above chart, the reduction pace over the last quarter was pretty high, as BMY ramped up its buyback activity when shares traded at a pretty low valuation. This could indicate that management sees BMY's shares as especially undervalued right here, with BMY trading close to the 52-week low. It will be interesting to see whether BMY kept the buyback pace high during the fourth quarter, although it will take a couple of weeks until we know that.

Takeaway

On a company-wide basis, BMY will most likely not experience explosive growth in the foreseeable future. But the company expects some growth, and thanks to its portfolio of new drugs and its recent M&A deals, that seems realistic to me. I like the SystImmune deal, as it adds significant business growth potential while the initial cost is pretty low.

Add BMY's low valuation and its high dividend yield and the stock looks like a good longer-term investment at current prices, I believe. I have recently added to my position near the 52-week low.