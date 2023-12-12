Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Boeing: $26 Billion Surprise Win

Dec. 12, 2023
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
  • Dubai Airshow 2023 saw over 500 orders and commitments valued at nearly $41 billion, with Boeing and Airbus leading the announcements.
  • Emirates placed a mega order for 95 Boeing airplanes, including 55 Boeing 777-9s and 35 Boeing 777-8s, with an estimated market value of $15.6 billion.
  • The Boeing 787 program received additional orders from flydubai, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian, and Ethiopian Airlines.
Boeing 777x

Kristian1108

The Dubai Airshow took place in November 2023. Airshows are the center stages of big airplane orders and for companies to announce new commercial airplanes and display new technologies such as urban air mobility solutions.

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
15.56K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Craig69 profile picture
Craig69
Today, 11:57 AM
Thanks Dhierin for yet another good analysis.
Currently enjoying a 64.34% gain with BA.
PT Larry profile picture
PT Larry
Today, 11:33 AM
Many thanks for your many positive Boeing reads.

Am sitting on a 20% gain in BA, trimmed a bit but holding for increased deliveries.

Thanks again,

Long BA
rockjcp
Today, 11:22 AM
I'm a BA bull but we need to see more leaving the barn. Dubai was great and order backlog is huge.
