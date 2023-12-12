Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FLEX LNG: Consistency Is Key

Dec. 12, 2023
Geoffrey Seiler
Summary

  • FLNG's Q3 results once again showed the consistent nature of this LNG shipper.
  • Given its contract structure, FLNG is set to provide steady results over the next several years.
  • FLNG trades at a discount to what it would cost to replicate its young fleet, leaving some potential upside to the stock to go along with an over 10% yield.

I upgraded FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) back in September, noting that vessel values had increased and that it had solid visibility into earnings and cash flow given its contracts. With the company reporting its Q3 results last month, let's catch

Geoffrey Seiler
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Tomas Novotny
Today, 11:27 AM
FLNG is a great company with a nice fleet and good management. Market seems to punish the stock for locked charters with one vessel on variable rates. In my opinion it is the biggest plus for future.
