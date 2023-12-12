Hispanolistic

Investment Thesis

Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN:CA) is the largest publicly traded Canadian REIT focusing solely on automotive dealership properties in Canada. With a strategy built around consolidating dealership properties across major Canadian cities, the REIT has witnessed substantial growth, as evidenced by its impressive asset base expansion since its IPO in 2015 and recent acquisitions in Quebec, reflecting a growth-oriented approach to asset base expansion. With a portfolio comprising 77 properties across 249 acres of strategically located real estate, the REIT has prioritized quality tenants and long-term leases, ensuring a stable income stream to investors. With robust financials and an attractive valuation trading at a discount to book value, Automotive Properties looks like an attractive investment for investors seeking yield in their portfolios.

Business Overview

Automotive Properties REIT is a real estate investment trust that owns automotive dealership properties across Canada. Since its IPO in 2015, the company has tripled its asset base from $400 million to over $1.2 billion. Automotive Properties focuses on urban properties in major cities like Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, and Ottawa. These markets typically offer exposure to higher population growth that have more economic activity. By focusing on higher quality tenants, the company ensures that it has no bad debt write-offs and can usually sustain a tenant for long periods of time (average lease term of 10.1 years, as of its most recent quarter). Today the company has 77 properties on 249 acres of commercially zones real estate. The REIT's units currently payout 89.3% of earnings for a yield of about 8.0%.

Lease Maturity Profile (Annual Report)

Business Strategy

Automotive Properties is a unique REIT that focuses solely on consolidating dealership properties across Canada. By consolidating the market, it looks to be a partner of choice for dealership groups like Tesla as well as AutoCanada, Dilawri, and Go Auto, who represent several brands and have several dealership locations. When these dealerships expand, they can usually look towards Automotive Properties to be their partner of choice.

With long-term leases with key tenants, the REIT's leases are set up as triple-net, meaning that the tenant has to pay for all the expenses related to repair and maintenance, realty taxes, property insurance, and utilities. This shifts the burden of several property-related expenses entirely onto the tenant, providing the REIT with a predictable and stable income stream. Since tenants are responsible for covering repair and maintenance costs, property taxes, insurance, and utilities, Automotive Properties has predictability in its cash flows, meaning it enhances the REIT's ability to manage its financials, plan for future investments, and make consistent distributions to its investors.

Finally, nearly all of the properties owned by Automotive Properties are linked to fixed rent escalators (eg. CPI-linked) meaning that as inflation goes up, so too do the cash flows for the REIT. In inflationary periods like the one we just saw following the pandemic, this can provide investors with stability and the security of knowing that the assets are insulated from inflation. Moreover, this setup looks attractive when compared with real estate types of other REITs, especially when compared with assets without such protections.

Recent Developments

One thing that really stood out to me about Automotive Properties was its intense focus on growing its asset base by increasing its property ownership. Compared to other REITs, Automotive Properties focuses a lot more on growth rather than simply maintaining its asset base and paying out distributions.

For example, in January, the company bought six dealership properties in Quebec for $98.5 million and in June, bought half of a $16.1 million dealership in Quebec in partnership with StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI:CA). In my view, the acquisitions of these properties signify a strong commitment from the REIT to expand its portfolio and presence in consolidating the automotive dealership real estate market.

Industry Overview

According to the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association 2022 Data Report, there were about 3500 dealerships doing an average of $57.5 million in revenue in Canada last year. This is up 20.6% from the year prior, reflecting a substantial growth trend in the automotive industry within the Canadian market. Being a substantial focus for automotive manufacturer's distribution and brand awareness strategies, many tenants tend to stay for long periods of time with their landlords, making this a rather sticky business with defensive characteristics in my view.

The auto dealership market in Canada is a highly fragmented market with several players. The top 10 players make up no more than 13% of the market and the largest player, Dilwari, has just 2.2% market share. Over the past 5 years, Dilwari has grown revenues and EBITDA at a CAGR of 8% and 29%, respectively, and has opened 5 new automotive dealerships per year, on average. With Automotive Properties REIT having the first right to acquire from the Dilwari development and acquisition pipeline, the REIT can ride the coattails of their growth and benefit from their success. Dilwari also has 31.4% effective ownership in the REIT, which suggests a mutually beneficial relationship whereby both parties can have an alignment of shared interests in their business strategies.

Highly Fragmented Industry (Investor Presentation)

As the automotive dealership market is highly fragmented, the vast majority of dealerships operate only one property. Often family run or family owned, the dealership often makes up a significant portion of the operator's wealth, so selling the real estate to Automotive Properties frees up cash for the operator and so they can diversify their wealth and focus solely on their business operations. Selling to a REIT like Automotive Properties is also valuable in cases where there are succession planning issues, especially when a sale can be transacted in situations where it is tax advantageous for the seller.

Financials

Automotive Properties boasts solid financials. For Q3 2023, rental revenue increased to 23.4 million, up 13% from the same quarter last year. The increase in revenue really speaks to the company's strategy of growing its asset base (i.e., Quebec properties acquired this year) and having those inflation-linked rent increases in contracts with tenants, which I view as a major point of why an investor would want to own shares in Automotive Properties. REITs as an asset class are defensive and generally go up as inflation increases (property values rise with inflation) but with strong annual increases in rent, the Automotive Properties is able grow its NOI and rental revenue consistently.

Operating Results (Company Filings)

When we look at Automotive Properties' distributions, the REIT paid out a total of $9.9 million (or $0.201 per unit), further maintaining its monthly distribution of $0.067 per unit. This represents a payout ratio of 87.4%. If you're new to REITs, that may look like an abnormally high or unsafe payout ratio, but REITs typically pay out a significant portion of their income as distributions to shareholders in order to qualify for special tax considerations.

With respect to the balance sheet, Automotive Properties had $1.22 billion of total assets and $0.55 billion of liabilities. At the end of the quarter, the company had a debt to GBV ratio of 44.5% and $60.8 million still undrawn on its revolving credit facilities so I believe that the company looks to be in decent shape with respect to debt levels. I'm also pleased to see that its fixed weighted average effective interest rate on debt is just 4.18% (up from 3.8% last year). Considering how interests rates have risen over the two years, the company's cost of capital hasn't increased nearly as aggressively, as over 90% of total debt is locked in at fixed rates for an average of 5.1 years.

Balance Sheet (Company Filings)

Perhaps more impressive is that the REIT's interest coverage ratio has decreased from 3.6x to 2.8x, which really speaks to how Automotive Properties is able to increase its NOI by through fixed rent escalators each year and grow its overall asset base through acquiring new properties. I view this as indicative of the REIT's prudent financial planning and ability to adapt to changing market conditions while sustaining a robust financial position.

Valuation

When looking at the forward multiples for Automotive Properties, the REIT is trading for 10.8x 2023E P/FFO and 11.2x P/AFFO, which seem in line for what other REITs are trading at. Analysts seem fairly constructive on the REIT too, with the average one year target price at $11.88 with a high estimate of $12.50 and a low estimate of $11.50. From the average target price, this implies about 13.5% upside in the unit price.

Forward Multiples (TD Estimates)

In addition to P/FFO and P/AFFO multiples, a common method in REIT analysis is P/NAV or P/BV. When looking at the company's P/BV multiple over the past five years, the company is trading at 0.739, which implies a near 30% discount to its actual book value. Often, P/BV multiples can trade below 1 if investors believe that the assets on the balance sheet don't reflect their true worth, however commercial and industrial real estate values have not dipped despite interest rate increases, and have actually increased in 2022 and are expected to increase for the near future. In my view, this provides investors with a cushion or margin of safety, knowing that their distributions are backed up by assets which are currently being valued at a discount to their true worth.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

In summary, Automotive Properties REIT is a relatively safe way investors can get both yield and growth in their portfolio by investing into a portfolio of automotive dealership properties linked to attractive contracts. With long-term triple-net leases with quality tenants, the REIT has also leveraged fixed rent escalators tied to inflation which safeguards its income against economic volatility, providing stability for investors. With a strategy towards consolidating the fragmented dealership market, the REIT has significantly expanded its asset base since its IPO in 2015 and recent acquisitions, especially in Quebec this year, underscore its commitment to asset base growth. Financially sound, with increased rental revenue and manageable debt levels, Automotive Properties REIT offers an attractive investment opportunity to get a safe 7.7% yield with a margin of safety.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.