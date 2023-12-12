Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
8 Tax-Loss Sell Alerts For December

Dec. 12, 2023 11:07 AM ETALB, AMZN, BABA, BABAF, BILI, BMY, FTCH, JD, KEY, LCID, MDT, MODV, NKLA, NONOF, NTES, OGN, PDD, PFE, PFE:CA, PODD, PYPL, SBSW, SCHW, SGEN, SQ, TCEHY, TNDM, VFS, VTRS, YUMC7 Comments
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Investors should consider tax-loss selling before December ends to offset capital gains.
  • Two characteristics to consider for selling stocks are stocks bought at a higher price and broken companies with weak long-term prospects.
  • Stock grades, sentiment, and fundamentals assessed.

stock market crash sell-off - trading screen in red

bunhill

With the chance to take tax-loss selling before December ends, investors might consider compiling a list of companies to sell. This is an opportunity to offset capital gains. To build the list, investors have two characteristics to consider for selling stocks. First, stocks bought

Comments (7)

G
Glasshalffull
Today, 11:34 AM
Comments (499)
"In fintech, PayPal is a pioneer." Pioneer, or dinosaur?
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 11:47 AM
Comments (24.07K)
@Glasshalffull PayPal has dated growth catalysts. It continues to push the 5 friends referral deal, raises its fees, and is getting outflanked by our fintech picks (one of which is up 60% in 4 weeks).
amegalo profile picture
amegalo
Today, 11:13 AM
Comments (3.65K)
Some of your “Holds”can still be sold for tax loss harvesting.. just wait the 31 days and repurchase. You’ll then have the tax loss and still own the same position .
d
davjim
Today, 11:25 AM
Comments (63)
@amegalo I believe it is 61 days, not just 31, and I recommend adding a couple of grace days!
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (24.07K)
@davjim @amegalo Thanks for your input.

"you may be trying to capture some losses without losing a great investment. However it happens, when you sell an investment at a loss, it's important to avoid replacing it with a "substantially identical" investment 30 days before or 30 days after the sale date. It's called the wash-sale rule and running afoul of it can lead to an unexpected tax bill."

What is the wash-sale rule?

When you sell an investment that has lost money in a taxable account, you can get a tax benefit. The wash-sale rule keeps investors from selling at a loss, buying the same (or "substantially identical") investment back within a 61-day window, and claiming the tax benefit. It applies to most of the investments you could hold in a typical brokerage account or IRA, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and options.

More specifically, the wash-sale rule states that the tax loss will be disallowed if you buy the same security, a contract or option to buy the security, or a "substantially identical" security, within 30 days before or after the date you sold the loss-generating investment (it's a 61-day window).

www.fidelity.com/...

tl;dr
[1] tax-loss or
[2] tax-loss harvesting = buy an equivalent holding to take the loss while holding an equal stock/ETF.
fhbecker profile picture
fhbecker
Today, 11:41 AM
Comments (3.98K)
@davjim Its 30 days before the sale and 30 day after the sale. So technical that is 60 days, but for loss selling 31 days after the sale is fine.
www.fidelity.com/...
