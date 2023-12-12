TAIL: Complacent Markets Warrant An Upgrade

Maximusnd

In the past, I have been critical of the Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL), as I noted the fund had failed to provide any downside protection during the 2022 equity bear market, losing 13% in 2022 despite the S&P 500 Index declining by 18%.

However, with increasing signs of market complacency and a proliferation of structured income products that sell options to generate yield, I believe conditions are ripening for a market 'accident'. Also, with assets in the TAIL ETF fully reversing its post COVID surge, I believe 'tail hedging' is actually a contrarian buy at this time.

Brief Fund Overview

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF seeks to provide a hedge against significant market downside via a portfolio of 'out of the money' ("OTM") put options on the U.S. stock market.

The TAIL ETF also invests in intermediate term U.S. treasuries for yield and to capitalize on the historical negative correlation between equities and treasuries (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - TAIL portfolio holdings (cambriafunds.com)

The TAIL ETF is expected to produce negative returns in most years when markets are rising or volatility is declining, but provide a hedge when markets decline.

Volatility Was Suppressed In 2022

As I wrote in my prior article, the main reason the TAIL ETF failed to protect against the 2022 bear market was because volatility was suppressed for most of the bear market, with the VIX Index only spiking to the low 30s for brief periods (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Volatility was suppressed in 2022 (Author created with stockcharts.com)

Furthermore, the vast majority of TAIL's assets were invested in intermediate-term treasuries, which suffered from duration losses as interest rates rose, leading to additional losses for the TAIL ETF.

Too Much Money Chasing Tails

One big reason for TAIL's failure to hedge 2022 was because it was too successful as a tail hedge during the 2020 COVID pandemic. The TAIL ETF returned over 40% from January 2020 lows to March 2020 highs when the S&P declined by 34% (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - TAIL proved to be a good hedge in 2020 (stockcharts.com)

This successful 'hedge' performance caused investors to rush into the TAIL ETF and other 'tail hedging' strategies, leading to a surge in TAIL's AUM from less than $80 million in early 2020 to a peak of $450 million in mid-2022 (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - TAIL AUM (ycharts.com)

However, the rush by investors to obtain 'tail hedges' for the 2022 bear market meant that there were a lot of deep OTM put options in the marketplace slowly decaying away.

Every time the markets experienced a spike lower in 2022, these put options gained in value and investors holding them had an urge to monetize, lest a rebound in the stock market erased any gains.

This constant 2-step process, the market declining and options monetizing, reflexively prevented the markets from 'crashing' and caused the slow grind lower in the TAIL ETF.

Turning to 2023, as the tail hedging strategies failed to protect downside in 2022, investors rushed out of these strategies in 2023. The decline in AUM in funds like TAIL caused many 'tail hedging' strategies to sell their hedges to meet investor redemption, reflexively pushing markets even higher (dealers who sold these tail hedges shorted stocks as a delta hedge; as these hedges were sold, dealers bought back their shorts).

Markets Too Complacent Heading Into 2024

Looking forward, we now have a situation where tail hedges have mostly been sold (TAIL's AUM is down 75% from its peak), and investors have largely bought into the Federal Reserve's soft landing narrative.

In fact, in the past few quarters, we have seen an explosion in assets held in derivative income products like the $30 billion JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) and the $8 billion Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) that sell options to generate income for investors (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - Assets in structured income products have exploded (morningstar.com)

In the short-term, this rush of money into these structured income products suppresses volatility, as these funds mostly sell options to dealers who reflexively delta-hedge against market movements (i.e. if JEPI sells calls to dealers, dealers are then long the calls and must hedge their deltas by shorting futures). However, in the long-run, volatility is like a coiled spring and mean reverts. When volatility is suppressed for too long, investors become complacent.

Worryingly, we are starting to see complacency in the form of nonsensical strategies like the newly launched Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (QQQY) and its sibling fund, the Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF (JEPY) that sell daily put options on market indices to generate 60%+ headline distribution rates (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - Complacent products like QQQY are popping up (defianceetfs.com)

Today's complacency is sowing the seeds for tomorrow's crisis, and I believe conditions are ripening for a 2018-style 'Volmageddon' event as these derivative income funds proliferate and attract investment flows. Already, QQQY and JEPY have garnered almost $350 million in assets in a little over 2 months of operation.

Conclusion

The Cambria Tail Hedge ETF provides a tail hedge for investors with a portfolio of OTM puts on the U.S. stock markets.

Heading into 2024, equity markets seem to have fully bought into the Federal Reserve's 'soft landing' narrative, with modest GDP growth and moderating inflation, leading to the S&P 500 Index close to all-time highs.

However, underneath the market's surface, I see signs that investors are being too complacent, with assets in 'tail risk hedging' funds like the TAIL ETF fully reversing their post COVID surge. Also worrying, we are seeing a proliferation of structured income products that sell derivatives to generate income. The most egregious examples are the recent launch of ETFs that sell daily puts on market indices to generate high headline distribution rates. These products are simply picking up nickels in front of a steamroller in my opinion.

The rush of investment dollars into these structured income products are reminiscent of the flow of money into short volatility funds like "XIV" in 2017 that led to the 2018 'Volmageddon' event.

While markets can certainly continue to rally for the foreseeable future, I believe tail risk hedging is starting to look attractive to protect against 'accidents'. I am upgrading TAIL to a buy.