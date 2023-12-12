Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TAIL: Complacent Markets Warrant An Upgrade

Dec. 12, 2023 11:34 AM ETCambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL)2 Comments
Summary

  • Cambria Tail Risk ETF failed to provide downside protection during the 2022 bear market as markets had too many 'tail hedges'.
  • However, heading into 2024, market complacency and proliferation of structured income products may lead to a market 'accident'.
  • I'm upgrading the TAIL ETF as a contrarian buy within a portfolio to hedge against tail events.

In the past, I have been critical of the Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL), as I noted the fund had failed to provide any downside protection during the 2022 equity bear market, losing 13% in 2022 despite the

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.2K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TAIL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

r
rbow
Today, 11:48 AM
Comments (2.05K)
TAIL is a long term loser just like all bear funds. You have to time the market just right to make a gain, and even then you earn less than a normal inverse fund. Hard pass.
R
Robin Heiderscheit
Today, 11:45 AM
Comments (6.39K)
There definitely seems to be a change in skew, and generally equity put options have much lower implied volatilies than we have seen for a long long time.

Hope you are wrong but very well thought out piece, thanks.
