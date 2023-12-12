Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why The Fed Won't Cut Rates Anytime Soon

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.64K Followers

Summary

  • While inflation is slowly heading lower, wage growth is cooling and the economy is slowing, we are far from levels that would support easy monetary policy.
  • In fact, based on the current inflation and employment data, monetary policy is right where it should be.
  • As it stands, there is little reason to expect rate cuts anytime soon.
  • Higher for longer, ladies and gentlemen.

Seal of the United States Federal Reserve Board

LD

The inflation fight is still not over

Inflation is heading in the right direction. But, from a monetary policy perspective, the fight isn't over.

Few variables matter more to monetary policy than inflation, as we have learned in recent years, and

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.64K Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Downtown10 profile picture
Downtown10
Today, 11:54 AM
Comments (6.66K)
The outlook of the market is that rates have been temporarily raised to very high levels in order to battle inflation, and that once the Fed is confident that inflation has been slain they would return rates to more “normal” levels.

Historically, current rates are in the normal range. ZIRP was not normal and is the actual outlier. Furthermore, even if the Fed CAN lower rates, why would they? If the market isn’t in distress why lower? To juice an already healthy market and risk reigniting inflation? I don’t see it, especially in an election year when the Fed would like to stay on the sidelines if they are able.

My view is that unless the economy deteriorates materially, the Fed will have no rate cuts this year. If unemployment stays around, or certainly if under, 4%, the stock market remains near ATHs, and GDP remains 1.5% or higher, I believe the Fed will stay on hold, preferring to keep their powder dry for the next material downturn in the economy.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.