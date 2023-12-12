xeni4ka

Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is an American specialty chemicals manufacturing company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. It operates three divisions: Lithium, bromine specialties, and catalysts. The company has operations in over 100 countries and employs over 7,400 people.

Employees: ~7400

Customers: ~1900

Net sales 2022: $7.3 billion

Adj. EBITDA 2022: $3.5 billion

Adj. EBITDA margin 2022: 47%

Net Income 2022: $2.7 billion

Net Sales 2023 (Est.): $9.6 billion

Adj. EBITDA 2023 (Est.): $4.4 billion

Market Cap: $14.85 billion

Enterprise Value: $16.95 billion

Albemarle is one of the largest producers of lithium in the world, a mineral needed to produce batteries and seen as a strategic resource. The company had a 16% market share of production in 2022. (Source: Statista)

Lithium production in 2022 per company (Statista)

Price of Lithium

Albemarle bulls are heavily focused on the spectacular surge in demand for lithium that is expected to continue beyond 2030. According to Statista, in 2030, the global demand is expected to surpass 2.4 million metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), doubling the demand forecast for 2025.

Lithium demand 2020-2035 (Statista)

Most of the demand for lithium is related to the demand for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). EVs are taking over from internal combustion engine cars to shift away from fossil fuels.

Lithium-ion demand for electric vehicles (Statista)

The price of lithium has been volatile in recent years, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the supply and demand for the mineral. When looking at the price graph, we can conclude that lithium price was exceptionally high during the last two years. In July, Elon Musk stated that "lithium prices went absolutely insane there for a while". The Russian invasion of Ukraine contributed to the sudden rise in prices because Russia is a major exporter of lithium-containing minerals, such as spodumene and petalite. The war has disrupted the supply of these minerals, as well as the transportation of lithium from Russia to other countries.

Lithium price graph 2017-Now (dailymetalprice.com)

There's an old expression saying: "What goes up must come down" and lithium price came down hard after the situation normalized somewhat. There is no consensus about whether there is an oversupply of lithium. Some sources believe that there is an oversupply, citing factors such as the slowdown in EV sales, increased production capacity, and the development of new lithium-ion battery technologies. However, other analysts believe that the oversupply is temporary as demand for lithium will continue to grow in the long term and the global EV market is expected to expand.

Last month, Goldman Sachs wrote an incredibly bearish report called "the short trade must go on" stating that, in 2024, supply will be 17% higher than demand. In response to this report, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence countered the report, stating the global lithium market is expected to be in a slight oversupply in 2023 and 2024. However, the report also notes that the market is expected to rebalance in 2025, as demand for lithium from the EV market is expected to pick up again.

The Future of the Lithium Market

Overall, the outlook for the lithium market is mixed. There are some signs of an oversupply in the short term, but the long-term outlook is positive, as the demand for lithium is expected to continue to grow, mainly driven by the demand for EVs. Here are some of the factors that affect the supply and demand for lithium in the coming years:

Growing demand for lithium-ion batteries: The demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and other electronic devices. This growing demand is putting pressure on the supply of lithium, which is likely to keep prices elevated.

Limited supply of lithium: The supply of lithium is relatively limited, due to the limited number of lithium deposits and the challenges of extracting and refining lithium. This limited supply is another factor that is putting upward pressure on prices.

Investment in lithium projects: Investors are attracted by the surge in demand for lithium and sky-high prices for the mineral over the last 2 years. As a result, several new lithium mining and processing projects have been initiated. These investments are expected to lead to increased production capacity in the coming years, which could help moderate price growth. Additionally, national governments have been handing out grants and subsidies to companies in order to increase production capacities.

Technological advancements: Technological advancements in lithium extraction and processing could also help to increase production capacity and moderate price growth. However, these advancements are still in the early stages of development, and it is not yet clear how much impact they will have on the market.

Global lithium supply has continued to grow as spodumene projects ramp-up globally (Goldman Sachs Report)

A Cyclical Value Trap?

While the demand for lithium is certain to continue rising during this decade, this does not necessarily imply that lithium price will recover to previous levels seen in 2022 and 2023. In my opinion, the past two years should be viewed as extraordinary, driven by unexpected and sudden supply disruptions. Now, the backlash effect of extremely high prices will be felt, as production capacity has risen quickly and much faster than demand. As a result, mineral prices are coming down hard. In my view, investors should not expect lithium prices to recover to the past year's levels unless another exceptional situation takes place (war, trade restrictions, etc.). In the coming year, it is likely that Albemarle's profits will fall significantly, as lithium prices have dropped more than 70% yoy. Additionally, there is an operational leverage effect of dropping revenues, while costs not declining proportionally.

Albemarle's EPS (TTM) and EBITDA (TTM) (YCharts Fundamental Chart Creator)

This is also reflected in Seeking Alpha's Quant rating, which is giving a sell rating. The sell rating is driven by the negative momentum surrounding the stock and by negative earnings revisions from Wall Street analysts. My advice is to sell and to await better times before considering investing in Albemarle. The momentum is currently very negative in parallel to the lithium price. The mineral price is expected to stabilize in the coming years, as the market rebalances. When it has stabilized, so shall Albemarle's profit. At that time, the company deserves a second look and can definitely be a good investment at the right price.