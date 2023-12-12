The Fed May Crush The Market's Rate Cut Fantasy Once Again

Kate Smith

Once again, the equity market appears to be betting on a Fed pivot. The market has been front-running Fed pivots from before the Fed even began raising rates. This newest version of the Fed pivot is that the Fed will cut rates by 100 to 125 bps in 2024, which is significantly more than what the Fed was projecting in the September Summary of Economic Projections of 5.1%.

This idea of rate cuts seems a bit of a fantasy, as stock prices have again moved sharply higher in hopes of rate cuts. At this point, there's no reason for the Fed to signal that aggressive rate cuts are coming in 2024, and it's more likely than not going to disappoint the market with the release of the December Summary of Economic Projections.

Inflation Is Still Too High For The Fed

While holding no major surprises, the latest CPI report shows that inflation remains sticky and is slow to come down, especially in the core and super core readings, which accelerated in November. Given the CPI report and the jobs report last week, one needs to wonder what makes the market think that the Fed will signal cutting rates as aggressively as it is pricing in.

It seems likely that the Fed will cut rates in 2024, as the September SEP projected. The December SEP also is likely to suggest the Fed cut rates in 2024, and my thought is that the median dot for 2024 is likely to be unchanged because there hasn't been a meaningful enough decline in core inflation rates since the September meeting, while the labor market has remained strong.

Cutting rates as inflation rates fall makes sense because if the Fed doesn't cut rates as inflation falls, the real interest rate rises, tightening monetary policy further, even though the nominal overnight rate remains unchanged.

Too Much Hope

But the market's pricing of rate cuts seems to be in greater excess than what would be appropriate for the Fed to signal, based on what the Fed has discussed and talked about of keeping rates sufficiently restrictive for some time. The market's view as of Dec. 11 was for the Fed funds rate to fall to 4.33% in 2024, assuming the Fed's PCE expectations of 2.5% remain, which would push the real rate below to around 1.8%. That would be significantly less than the 2.6% real rate the Fed modeled in September when it protected a 5.1% fed funds rate at the end of 2024.

Enough hasn't changed in the three months since the Fed's September meeting to warrant such an abrupt and sudden change to the Fed's rate outlook. Core CPI and super core CPI appear to show signs of flattening year-over-year. In contrast, on a month-over-month basis, core services and core CPI seem to be accelerating after a clear path lower in the first half of 2023, making it too soon for the Fed to signal more aggressive rate cuts.

Bloomberg

More Deflation Need To Account For High Services Inflation

To get the Fed to cut rates as aggressively as what the market is pricing in, in a manner that makes sense, would involve getting inflation to be at 2% by the end of next year. Maybe that happens, but core inflation measures are stuck at these higher levels. The only way we can continue to see inflation on the headline drop is to see energy prices fall because services inflation, ex-food and energy, continues to be at 5.5%. In comparison, core goods inflation has hit 0% and would probably have to turn to deflation.

Bloomberg

This isn't to say that the Fed won't cut rates aggressively at some point over the next year, but what it seems to suggest is that the market is too far out in front of the Fed in the rate-cutting cycle, and that may prove to hurt the market once again, this time around.