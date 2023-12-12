Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Fed May Crush The Market's Rate Cut Fantasy Once Again

Mott Capital Management profile picture
Mott Capital Management
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The equity market is betting on a Fed pivot, expecting rate cuts of 100 to 125 bps in 2024.
  • However, inflation remains high and there hasn't been a significant decline in core inflation rates or a weakening labor market.
  • The market's pricing of rate cuts is excessive and may be disappointing as the Fed is unlikely to signal such aggressive cuts.
Magical Candy Land scene with a ginger bread house, 3d render.

Kate Smith

Once again, the equity market appears to be betting on a Fed pivot. The market has been front-running Fed pivots from before the Fed even began raising rates. This newest version of the Fed pivot is that the Fed will cut rates by

Comments (5)

R
RenoGuy
Today, 1:08 PM
Comments (1.24K)
I think the market is showing what it believes the Fed will DO, not what the Fed will SIGNAL. Market thinks something is going to break and that Fed will panic and quickly drop rates.
r
regularnobody
Today, 1:07 PM
Comments (1)
The fantasy that has played out in 2023 has been Goldilocks slaying the Bears month after month. Sure, we might get a small dip after the Fed meeting but consumer sentiment is up and my own observations are that people are out and spending money (despite any commentary about inflated prices). As long as the economy continues to hum along, the market is going to keep rising and Goldilocks will keep winning.
Paul's Pot profile picture
Paul's Pot
Today, 12:48 PM
Comments (519)
The market is on a mission for 5000. It will put a positive spin on whatever the Fed says.
T
Trade em fast
Today, 12:41 PM
Comments (167)
The S&P 500 is up 500 points since the last time you said this
Jacobin777 profile picture
Jacobin777
Today, 12:50 PM
Comments (5.16K)
@Trade em fast @Mott Capital Management

True and I'm basically fully invested (and a large part of my portfolio is companies such as $SLG) however I don't see rate cuts anytime soon either. My view is the day there will be even a small hint of a rate cut, stocks such as $SLG IMO will skyrocket. Meanwhile, I'm collecting good dividends.
