If there's one key lesson in my coverage of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), it is that when a stock collapse reaches the point of "maximum pain," it could set off a massive reversal of "epic" proportions.

If you have followed my recent coverage in VZ, you should have known that I maintained my Strong Buy rating on VZ in early October 2023, notwithstanding the significant market pessimism. I recognized the intense industry and macroeconomic headwinds as I wrote my October update. Keen observers should recall that the 10Y (US10Y) breached the 5% mark in mid-October, coinciding with the collapse in VZ.

However, I also reminded investors that if VZ is at its "peak pessimistic levels, it could lead to a reversal of its downtrend bias, or what we call the inflection point." Based on my experience in price action investing, these reversals predicated on "maximum pain" levels could be fast and furious, which we experienced in VZ over the past eight weeks.

Accordingly, VZ bottomed out in early October at the $30 level, then started a stunning recovery of nearly 30% through its early December high. Compared to VZ's 10Y total return CAGR of 2.29%, I believe it's justified to underscore that it was a recovery of "epic" proportions.

Fundamental-only investors who alluded to the 5% interest rate headwinds as a key factor for ignoring VZ's peak pessimism are likely stunned. Why did VZ bottom out even though the Fed has yet to signal its intention to engage in rate cuts, much less try to project a series of cuts? Some investors could point out that Verizon upgraded its outlook at its third-quarter or FQ3 earnings release in late October. But does it justify such an incredible recovery in VZ as it outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) significantly?

Accordingly, Verizon recorded a double-beat on revenue and adjusted EPS in FQ3. However, that's already past information and doesn't present much insight into how VZ could perform moving ahead. I'm often perplexed by analysts or investors focusing on past earnings releases and using them to corroborate their thesis on a stock.

Astute investors know that all Verizon's reports in the public domain (and Verizon's Q3 report is nearly two months old) have likely been reflected in its valuation. It makes sense, right? Recall that VZ bottomed out three weeks before the company released its Q3 earnings. Therefore, investors needed to assess whether there was a significant opportunity in VZ based on what the market (investor sentiments) told them in early October (pre-earnings).

There are many methods to determine investor psychology or sentiments, which is crucial for investors to gain a decisive edge against others in the market. As demonstrated by Verizon's significant market outperformance, I believe it has sufficiently validated why assessing peak optimism or pessimism is incredibly important, notwithstanding the company's current fundamentals.

Oaktree Capital Management co-founder and co-chairman Howard Marks (himself a CFA Charterholder) reminded investors in a July update about the criticality of assessing investor psychology:

...readily available quantitative data regarding the past and present can't hold the secret to superior performance since it's available to everyone. When markets are at extreme highs or lows, the essential requirement for achieving a superior view of their future performance lies in understanding what's responsible for the current conditions. Everyone can study economics, finance, and accounting and learn how the markets are supposed to work. But superior investment results come from exploiting the differences between how things are supposed to work and how they actually do work in the real world. To do that, the essential inputs aren't economic data or financial statement analysis. The key lies in understanding prevailing investor psychology. - Howard Marks.

After it surged remarkably from its lows, the critical question for Verizon investors is whether it still makes sense to chase the potential upside from here. This is particularly so for holders who failed to board the train at VZ's October lows and feel urged by FOMO to get on board.

For the fundamentals-only investors out there, let's consider what has changed. Verizon is expected to post a free cash flow, or FCF, of $18B for FY23, up from its previous outlook of $17B. It represented an improvement in its estimated FCF margin from 12.7% to 13.4%. While it's a solid achievement, demonstrating Verizon's increased focus on enhancing profitability, VZ bears could argue it didn't deserve such a sharp recovery from its October low.

VZ is assigned a "B" valuation grade, suggesting an attractive valuation. However, VZ had an "A-" grade six months ago. Yet, VZ continued to fall toward its recent October peak pessimism. Therefore, it serves as another reminder for value investors that valuation cannot be the most crucial factor in a stock's thesis. A weight of the evidence approach, including valuation, must be considered, giving valuation geeks a say, albeit an equal one in the grand scheme of things.

VZ forward dividend yield % (TIKR)

After its massive surge, VZ still posted a forward dividend yield of more than 7%. Let's be honest with ourselves here. VZ traded at a forward dividend yield of more than 7% in October 2022, when the 10Y was below 4.5%. Yet, VZ didn't bottom out as it continued to fall, declining a further 20% from its October 2022 close toward its October 2023 bottom.

Therefore, my point is looking solely at fundamentals isn't enough to gain a long-term edge against the S&P 500. Investors must consider a blend of fundamentals and price action investing to help them make the most of a stock's thesis. It can help to improve their risk/reward (which could translate to market outperformance), assessing whether it makes sense to try and catch the falling knife. It might not lead us to get into its ultimate lows (we don't have to), yet we can still outperform the market, as I demonstrated.

Some investors who don't believe in the usefulness of price action used to term my approach as "reading the tea leaves." Honestly, I'm not bothered by what they call it. As investors, we all want to outperform the S&P 500 over time. We need to find the approach that works for us and leverage it. Otherwise, why spend the time to study stocks? Regularly buying the S&P 500 ETF might be more accessible and not waste much time on stock and market analysis.

After a sharp recovery, I believe the way forward for Verizon Communications Inc. stock is expected to be more challenging. The market has likely priced in potential rate cuts by the Fed, even though the pace of the cuts remains uncertain. In other words, if the market anticipates that the Fed could get more aggressive in cutting rates, VZ might re-rate higher (the keyword: anticipate). Given Verizon's FY24 estimated CapEx margin of nearly 13%, the market will likely remain cautious about being too optimistic about VZ. While the company remains committed to cutting debt, its adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio is expected to remain relatively high in 2024 at 2.86x, well above its pre-pandemic averages. As a result, the market was right to de-rate VZ into implied undervaluation zones to account for higher execution risks, but that de-rating reached peak pessimism in October 2023, spurring its recent recovery.

VZ price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

I've confident that Verizon Communications Inc. stock's worst is likely over. However, that doesn't mean we should hop on board at the current level, allowing the earlier dip buyers to cut exposure and take profits.

There's a possibility that VZ could continue grinding higher before meeting stiff resistance at the $40 level, leading to a welcomed consolidation. In addition, VZ's price action suggests the possible bull trap (not validated yet) could pan out, leading to a consolidation below the $37 resistance zone.

As a result, I gleaned that the risk/reward appeal from the current levels isn't attractive for me to continue my Strong Buy rating here. However, dip buyers who bought into Verizon Communications Inc. stock earlier should consider holding on to their astute entries. New investors who missed its bottom should wait for another opportunity to strike.

Rating: Downgraded to Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

