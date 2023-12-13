Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verizon Teaches An Important Lesson About 'Maximum Pain' (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Verizon Communications Inc. experienced a massive reversal and stunning recovery after reaching a point of "maximum pain" in October 2023.
  • The company's strong performance was driven by factors beyond past earnings releases, such as investor psychology and market sentiment.
  • With Verizon's surge, the risk/reward at the current level is much less attractive. Verizon will not likely replicate its market outperformance in 2024 before a needed pullback.
  • I argue why astute dip buyers who bought into Verizon's lows should remain on board. However, new investors should wait for a more attractive opportunity to strike.
Day 2 - GSMA Mobile World Congress 2019

David Ramos

If there's one key lesson in my coverage of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), it is that when a stock collapse reaches the point of "maximum pain," it could set off a massive reversal of "epic" proportions.

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

I do agree on the rate cuts narrative, but I also think that when they start cutting, the cuts will be far more and faster then markets price. Yes, maybe the cuts currently priced in are too soon.

When discussing the prospects compared to the S&P500 I think you underestimate the impact of a possible tech peak/mag7 peak and the rotation to value. We all can see what value did during the aftermath of the 2000-2003 crash. Also a recession can drive investors to more stable names. Expending the multiple to more normal levels.

The debt indeed seems large, but that is true for the entire sector. This misses the buyback catalist narrative. Last Q the net unsecured debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was approximately 2.6 times down from 2.7 times. Remember the buyback consideration is around 2,25. When we got a few more Qs of this ratio dropping, markets can anticipate an buyback.

Depending on what plays out, hold is a good rating. But I do see future narratives that could drive the stock way further then 40 again.
Everyone thought cord-cutting was going to kill Verizon, but don't forget that we like high quality streaming and you can't have that without the network. Look at the next generation of networking: "The killer apps for 5G must be able to tap into the new network capabilities and perform solutions that weren't previously possible in early-generation networks. Extended reality (XR, comprising augmented, virtual, and mixed realities) is consistently envisioned as one of the key killer apps for 5G, as XR requires ultra-low latency and large bandwidths to deliver wired-equivalent experiences for users. Verizon, AWS, and Ericsson will share how they're collaborating to combine 5G and XR technology with NVIDIA GPUs, RTX vWS, and CloudXR to build the infrastructure for commercial XR services across a variety of industries."
