Global Airline Industry Forecast To Generate Record Operating Profit In 2024

Dec. 12, 2023 12:44 PM ET
Frank Holmes
Summary

  • Alaska Airlines' planned acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines represents a strategic move for future growth in the competitive airline industry.
  • The deal will give Alaska and Hawaiian a combined market share of approximately 8.2%, making them the fifth-largest U.S. airline.
  • JetBlue's case to acquire Spirit Airlines could challenge the dominance of the four major carriers and mark a significant instance of airline consolidation.
  • The International Air Transport Association forecasts net profits of $25.7 billion for the global airline industry in 2024, with operating profits reaching a record $49.3 billion.

Airline consolidation is not only relatively common but necessary for growth and competitiveness, and the recent announcement of Alaska Airlines' planned acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines is a prime example of this trend.

The move, valued at $1.9 billion, signifies more than just

Frank Holmes is a Canadian-American investor, venture capitalist and philanthropist. He is CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors, a publicly traded investment company based in San Antonio, TX, that oversees more than $4 billion in assets (Nasdaq: GROW). He is known for his expertise in gold and precious metals and launching unique investment products. Holmes also serves as executive chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies, the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company (TSX.V: HIVE).

