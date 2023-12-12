GlobalP

Online pet store Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) once again submitted better than expected earnings for its third quarter which showed high-single digit top-line growth, improvements in operating income margins as well as strong free cash flow. The key advantage that I see for Chewy is that the company operates in the "passion" niche of pets, which translates into strong organic revenue growth potential. Considering that Chewy's net sales per active customer are growing even faster than sales, I believe the company is set for higher free cash flow margins. The valuation and the risk profile are favorable and support a long-term entry into Chewy's shares!

Previous coverage

I recommended Chewy after the company reported second-quarter results -- I Am Buying The Drop Aggressively -- due to a strong growth outlook and exaggerated concerns about a slowdown in customer account growth. Since my last recommendation, Chewy's share price has declined 22%. But because the firm is seeing strong customer transaction growth and managed to improve its operating income margins, I believe Chewy remains a buy and has considerable turnaround potential.

Chewy beat Q3'23 earnings expectations

Chewy's third-quarter financial results beat consensus expectations on the bottom line: the online retailer generated adjusted EPS of $0.15 on revenues of $2.74B. Adjusted EPS beat consensus expectations by $0.06.

Growing operational momentum, EBITDA margins are improving

There are three things that I care about when it comes to high-volume retail sellers like Chewy: revenue trajectory, margin development and organic growth potential.

Chewy generated $2.74B in revenue in the third quarter, showing 8.2% year-over-year growth. The revenue trajectory is pointing upward as the company managed to grow its customer base during and after the COVID-19 pandemic (although most recently, customer accounts have dropped slightly).

The key growth driver for Chewy is not necessarily growth in customer accounts, but increasing transaction values after a visitor has successfully been converted to becoming a customer. Net sales per active customer, I believe, is a vitally important metric for Chewy.

Chewy's net sales per active customer hit a record $540 in the third quarter, showing 14% year-over-year growth. Net sales per active customer, a measure that shows how successful Chewy is in binding customers to the platform, are growing even faster than the company's consolidated top-line growth. The fact that organic revenues are trending up this nicely is related to Chewy operating in a passion niche, which means customers actually like to spend money on their furry companions... and the beauty for Chewy and its shareholders is that this creates a recession-resistant business.

Growth in operating income/EBITDA margins

Chewy has been increasingly able to translate this revenue momentum into actual operating margin growth. In the third quarter, Chewy disclosed a 28.5% operating margin, showing a 0.1 PP improvement over the year-earlier period.

Importantly, Chewy is and has been EBITDA profitable which gives the company a certain amount of leverage to try out new strategies, such as the investment in Chewy pet pharmacy which is now a $1.0B+ annual business for the online pet retail platform. In the third-quarter, Chewy achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.0%, showing 0.2 PP growth compared to Q3'22.

Chewy's business is also free cash flow profitable, but the online pet company achieves rather low margins, which is not atypical for high-volume, low-margin retail businesses. Chewy generated free cash flow of $49M in the third quarter, which calculates to a free cash flow margin of 2%. Due to fierce competition in the retail market, margins for online retailers tend to be generally low. However, I do see an upside in free cash flow margins for Chewy as the firm continues to scale its platform and expand its product offerings (pet pharmacy products, as an example).

Chewy FY 2020 FY 2021 FY 2022 Q3'22 Q3'23 Growth Y/Y Revenues ($M) $7,146 $8,891 $10,099 $2,532 $2,739 8% Operating Cash Flow ($M) $133 $192 $350 $117 $80 -32% Free Cash Flow ($M) $2 $9 $119 $70 $49 -30% FCF Margin 0% 0% 1% 3% 2% - Click to enlarge

Chewy has considerable revaluation potential

I believe Chewy deserves a higher valuation multiplier due to its ability to tap into the revenue potential of a highly committed and passionate niche community. Chewy is expected to see near-20% EPS growth in the next two years, and the company is projected to turn a profit each year. DISCK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) and Five Below (FIVE) trade at P/E ratios of 30X and 11X, so there is a wide range of multipliers present in the market for specialized retailers. Amazon (AMZN), which is practically a general store with a Cloud business, trades at a P/E ratio of 43X. Chewy's 1-year average P/E ratio was 52x, while the current price-to-revenue ratio is only 30x. In my opinion, Chewy, given its double-digit growth in EPS, strong trajectory in net sales per active customer, and growing profitability could trade at 40x FY 2026 earnings, implying a fair value of ~$30.

Advantages, and risks with Chewy

I believe Chewy has fewer risks than other online retailers because of the passion involved in its target market. Pet owners tend to spend freely on their companions, which makes revenues and earnings much more recession-resistant than those of non-pet-related online stores. A key risk for Chewy is competition, as the retail niche is competitive and new retailers/brands may decide to enter the market... which would pose a risk to Chewy's low margins. What would change my mind about Chewy is if the online retail company saw a drop in its EBITDA profitability or if its free cash flow turned negative.

Final thoughts

Running a marketplace for pet products has certain advantages that other online retail-focused, general-store businesses don't have: they can tap into a community that is deeply passionate about their pets, which in turn is reflected in a growing top line as well as growing revenues per customer. Chewy is also already profitable in terms of adjusted EBITDA and is free cash flow profitable, which is yet another reason to consider the company's shares. I believe shares of Chewy are ripe for recovery given the strong earnings sheet for Q3'23 that the company presented, and the risk profile remains skewed to the upside!