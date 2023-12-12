wellesenterprises

Article Thesis

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has announced its most recent quarterly earnings results on Monday, and the market reacted very negatively to these results on Tuesday, with shares slumping by more than 10%. Considering the fact that the company outperformed profit estimates, that seems like an overreaction. With a reasonable valuation, Oracle looks solid but not like a bargain today.

What Happened?

Oracle Corporation reported its second-quarter earnings results on Monday following the market's close. The headline numbers can be seen here:

We see that revenues missed estimates slightly, by a little less than 1%. That's not great, but not a disaster, either. The revenue growth rate of 5% was solid and just shy of the 6% that was expected. At the same time, Oracle beat estimates for its earnings per share slightly -- by around 1% as well.

So all in all, one could have imagined that there would be a small share price reaction -- revenues were marginally lower than expected, while profits were marginally higher than expected. However, the market reacted very harshly to these results, sending Oracle lower by 11% at the time of writing. It is worth noting that Oracle is still up by a little more than 20% so far this year, thus it's not like the company has slumped to a new 52-week low. Nevertheless, a share price drop of more than 10%, which destroyed more than $30 billion of market capitalization, seems like an overreaction to me, considering the pretty small revenue miss of just around $100 million.

Oracle: Solid Execution

Oracle Corporation is not among the highest-growth tech companies and has been trailing Meta Platforms (META), Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), etc. when it comes to growing its business over time. That's not surprising, as Oracle is active in a slower-growth market that is more mature, compared to the markets these higher-growth tech giants are active in.

Nevertheless, Oracle has generated solid business growth in the past, via a combination of organic investments and M&A, which includes the recent acquisition of healthcare player Cerner:

In the above chart, we see that revenues have accelerated in recent years, following a bit of a plateau phase between 2012 and 2020 where revenue growth has been uneven and rather slow, on average. The revenue growth acceleration in recent years is partially attributable to M&A, primarily the Cerner takeover, but Oracle also benefitted from the fact that it has been expanding its cloud offerings which have driven organic revenue growth. We also can see that Oracle had experienced phases of weak growth before, e.g. between 2002 and 2006, before things improved in the following years.

During the most recent quarter, Oracle's fiscal Q2, the company saw its cloud business grow nicely:

- Overall cloud revenue totaled $4.8 billion, pretty much in line with estimates, which was up by a nice 25% in US Dollars and which was up by 24% in constant currencies, Oracle thus experienced a small tailwind from currency rate movements compared to the previous year's quarter. Total cloud revenues now make up close to 40% of Oracle's total revenues, with that ratio climbing continuously.

- Cloud growth was, in turn, driven by a hefty increase in Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure business. While this unit generates around $1.6 billion in sales and thus contributes only around one-third of Oracle's total cloud revenues, the Cloud Infrastructure business is growing at a very high rate: During the most recent quarter, revenues in this segment were up by 52% compared to the previous year's quarter.

Over time, the growth rate will slow down for both the overall cloud business and the Cloud Infrastructure business, as no entity can grow at a 20%+ rate forever. But in the foreseeable future, the cloud business should remain a nice growth driver for Oracle, especially since this higher-growth business unit becomes more important in terms of overall revenue contribution. This is reflected in the growth estimates for Oracle in the coming years, as we can see in the following table:

Oracle's forecasted revenue growth (Seeking Alpha)

While there is no guarantee that analysts are correct with their estimates, their forecasts can give us a solid base case scenario, I believe. In the past, Oracle has beaten estimates more often than it missed them, thus there is a bit of a history of analysts underestimating Oracle's growth (there were 11 revenue beats and five revenue misses over the last four years). Actual revenues could thus come in higher than what is reflected in the above table, but even a series of estimate hits would make for a nice performance. Revenue growth is forecasted at 7% this year, which is solid, but analysts are also seeing revenue growth accelerating over the following three years, with the (expected) year-over-year growth rate improving every year through 2027. This can be explained by the growing contribution of Oracle's higher-growth cloud business, while the ongoing integration and scaling of Cerner also plays a role in the improved growth outlook.

Oracle's earnings per share are expected to total a little more than $5.50 this year, with that number seen rising to more than $7.60 by early 2027 (when Oracle's fiscal year ends), which would represent a growth rate of around 11% over the next three years. That doesn't make Oracle an ultra-high-growth company, but it would be very solid, I believe.

Earnings growth in the coming years should be possible thanks to a combination of growing revenues and buybacks, as Oracle is a tech company with a history of reducing its share count at a hefty pace:

Over the last decade, the share count has dropped by around 1.8 billion, thanks to massive buyback spending. It is worth noting that Oracle issues a significant number of shares per year, which is why the buybacks aren't as effective as they used to be, and which explains why the share count has increased slightly over the last year. Still, in the long run, the share count has declined considerably, and I expect that the company will continue to lower its share count at a meaningful pace in the coming years.

Is Oracle A Good Investment?

I am pretty sure that Oracle is a better investment today, compared to yesterday, as the outlook hasn't really changed whereas the share price has declined by double-digits. That being said, Oracle isn't necessarily a great value today. Based on current earnings per share estimates, Oracle now trades for around 18-19x this year's expected net profits, which is not especially expensive in absolute terms, but which also isn't especially cheap. The 10-year median earnings multiple for Oracle stands at 19x right now, according to YChart's data, thus we can say that Oracle is trading pretty much in line with the historic average. This suggests that right now is neither an especially good time to buy Oracle, nor is it an especially bad time to buy a position in the stock. While Oracle was a little pricey before the recent price drop, with an earnings multiple of more than 20, it looks fairly priced right now.

Ideally, investors buy shares of companies when these shares are trading well below fair value, as that makes for the best risk-reward setup. That's not the case here, however, which is why I won't give Oracle a buy rating right now. Oracle was a better value one year ago, for example, when shares were trading at $80 instead of slightly above $100.

Takeaway

Oracle had a solid quarter, but the market didn't like the report at all. Oracle's 11% share price slump has corrected the stock's recent overvaluation, and shares now trade at a very fair valuation, I believe.

The growth outlook is solid thanks to an appealing growth rate in the cloud business, but investors nevertheless shouldn't see Oracle as a high-growth company. At a high-teens earnings multiple, Oracle is a solid "Hold", I believe, while waiting for a better entry point could make sense for those who want to enter or expand a position.