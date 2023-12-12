Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Natural Gas: This Is About As Bad As Bad Gets

Dec. 12, 2023 3:03 PM ET
Summary

  • The natural gas market remains bearish due to strong production, bearish weather, and elevated storage.
  • The only way for us to turn bullish on natural gas is if: 1) production drops to ~102 Bcf/d; and 2) storage estimates fall below the 5-year average.
  • For now, this looks very unlikely.
  • But not all hope is lost, natural gas could still get bailed out by bullish weather in January.
  • If we see that coming on the horizon, we would take a short-term position.
Bear Market

DNY59

For readers who have followed our natural gas (NG1:COM, UNG) articles this year, you will know that we've been bearish. We remain bearish despite the steep decline in price due to 3 main factors:

  1. Extremely strong Lower 48 gas

Comments (11)

Richard Hill profile picture
Richard Hill
Today, 4:19 PM
Comments (1.25K)
Shouldn't high production be good for MLPs that transport oil and gas that do better with higher volumes going thru their pipes
R
RWilliam
Today, 3:43 PM
Comments (8.74K)
Walked from this before thanksgiving, once Chicago turns warm it’s over!
bfisher_1 profile picture
bfisher_1
Today, 3:24 PM
Comments (154)
What is the reason for the high production ?
Where is it ?
Rigs aren't up neither in the pure gas plays nor the Permian.
AR said in the last earnings call production will fall a few months later than the rigs.
Some say high production is just a narrative or market manipulation by the EIA.
s
sadofsky
Today, 3:46 PM
Comments (247)
@bfisher_1 From the talking heads...increasing production per well due to technology improvements. Highest production ever. Need for strategic stockpile lessened due to high U.S. production rate. So, remembering the odd and even license plate restrictions of the late 70's due to embargos by middle east countries probably cannot happen today.
S
Snowball30
Today, 4:20 PM
Comments (33)
@bfisher_1 Associated gas
d
daviry2367
Today, 3:19 PM
Comments (2.96K)
Drill baby drill. The guns are aimed at their own feet. Can the weather save these natty leaders from themselves? Not a chance. Watch the production continue to rocket higher. Ineptitude abounds.
WallStPirate profile picture
WallStPirate
Today, 3:18 PM
Comments (6.42K)
I have been at Cape Cod for the last few days. 61, 57 and today 42. projected for rest of December avg day temp = 45 and evening 32.

Some days 50's some nights 27 either way very nice here.
D
Derf
Today, 3:12 PM
Comments (2.49K)
Aren't growing LNG export facilities supposed to cure the production surplus? Waiting for Godot.
M
Miwicz
Today, 3:14 PM
Comments (2.01K)
@Derf thats end of 2024 at earliest
S
SOXLTQQQ
Today, 3:06 PM
Comments (803)
Brutal. Simply brutal. Holding $BOIL
l
lappygums
Today, 3:38 PM
Comments (2.16K)
@SOXLTQQQ
I would never hold boil- I'd rather short kold
