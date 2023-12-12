Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Perion Network: Cheap For A Reason

Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
137 Followers

Summary

  • Perion Network reported strong revenue and earnings growth, but its stock price has not moved since the earnings release.
  • The digital ad market has normalized post-Covid, leading to slower growth rates for AdTech companies.
  • Perion's decelerating revenue growth and intensifying competition in the market may be factors contributing to its undervaluation.

Cropped hand of man holding remote control and watching smart tv in living room

Rui Xu

Why is Perion Stock Undervalued?

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is a digital ad technology company that offers multi-channel advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It provides advertising products across all major channels, including search, social, video, audio, and connected TV. The company generates most of its

This article was written by

Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
137 Followers
At Miletus Research, we specialize in analyzing technology companies, exploring the nuances of their strategies in depth. Our team of experienced researchers merges cutting-edge market analytics with strategic expertise, empowering you with actionable insights that drive informed investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PERI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

k
kevn1111
Today, 3:43 PM
Comments (11.6K)
lol. Zero substance in here. Just, well competition is increasing. Sure is and it is coming from PERI. PERI is the company taking market share. It is innovative and providing more value for the proverbial buck .

You can say competition but you gave zero reasons WHY? Is there a better mousetrap, value proposition, what? Cause that is what PERI has provided and why they have achieved outsized growth compared to the competitors.

So go do your homework and when you have something of substance to support your thesis then let’s talk.

I do understand in tech, and moreso nowadays, that the competitive landscape can change quickly. So it is something to be aware of. But you bring ZERO evidence of such change that will harm PERI’s performance.

Hell, Competition is likely listed as a risk in their annual report as well as every other company in the world.

This write up sounds like someone eating chips on their couch just spitballing without really any substantive research or support.

Sorry this may sound harsh and that you can respect the honesty provided. You may not agree and that is cool. But just trying to help.
SkiManJamie profile picture
SkiManJamie
Today, 3:42 PM
Comments (1.87K)
Cheap for a reason?

Perhaps rather than decelerating growth, the author prefers peers who are more expensive than PERI despite either decelerating growth or shrinking revenue coupled with imploding profitability.

An EV/E of 6x isn’t priced for any growth, let alone decelerating. EBITDA valuations can be flawed especially when profitability is shed on the way to the bottom line.
m
mgdumpski
Today, 3:24 PM
Comments (34)
PERI is king
Kyle Kenny profile picture
Kyle Kenny
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (288)
This article already aging well same day as a 9% uptick. DOA
ocfp.xyz profile picture
ocfp.xyz
Today, 3:40 PM
Comments (223)
@Kyle Kenny Imagine when Middle East conflict will start to settle and management announcing Microsoft contract renewal
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PERI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PERI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PERI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.