Rui Xu

Why is Perion Stock Undervalued?

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is a digital ad technology company that offers multi-channel advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It provides advertising products across all major channels, including search, social, video, audio, and connected TV. The company generates most of its revenue from search fees and video/display advertising services, mainly in North America.

The company reported its third-quarter 2023 earnings on November 1, 2023. The results showed strong growth in revenue (+17% YoY) and earnings (+23% YoY). The company is also very profitable (18% net income margin) and has a very strong balance sheet with a net cash position of $523 million.

However, despite these impressive results, Perion's stock price has not moved since the earnings release date. The stock has low valuations, with an EV/EBITDA of 5.7x and an EV/S ratio of 1.1 which makes it look very undervalued compared to its industry. This suggests that the market does not fully appreciate the value of Perion's business and growth potential.

So why is the market valuing Perion with such a discount? In this article, we will explore some of the possible factors that are driving down Perion's valuation and give our opinion on whether it is worth investing in or not.

Post-Covid Normalization of the Digital Ad Market

The digital ad market has been a key factor in valuing ad-tech company performances in the last three years. The market experienced an exceptional growth of 30% in 2021, boosted by the Covid impact and quantitative easing. It was a remarkable year for the ad-tech industry, as many companies achieved impressive growth rates. However, the growth slowed down and the market returned to a normal state during 2022 and 2023, due to economic uncertainty, inflation, and geopolitical tensions. Many AdTech companies failed to maintain their 2021 growth rates in the following period and reported declining ad budgets of their customers.

Digital Ad Market Growth (Insider Intelligence)

As per Insider Intelligence Research, the digital ad market has reached a steady growth rate of around 10%, which is likely to continue for the foreseeable future (see above). However, this may not satisfy the investors who expect ad-tech companies to grow at much higher rates, as they did in the past. This gap between reality and expectations may have led to a change in the investor attitude towards AdTech companies.

Perion's Decelerating Revenue Growth

A possible reason why Perion's stock price has been stalled is its decelerating revenue growth. Perion's Q3 earnings report showed a 17% year-over-year increase in revenue to $185.3 million, beating the consensus estimate of $184.4 million. However, this was a drop from the previous quarter's revenue growth of 22%. The company explained this slowdown by the 60% YoY decline in video revenue, which resulted from switching from video ads to display ads for higher profit. This explanation may not have satisfied the investors and raised some doubts.

Perion's revenue growth trajectory (see below) confirms the slowdown, which could suggest that the company is facing more competition and less demand for some of its advertising solutions. We think that, if the overall market growth is steady, Perion Network's revenue growth should not slow down either, but that is not the case here.

Perion Revenue Growth (Finbox)

Although we are optimistic about Perion's growth prospects and its ability to create new sources of growth, the revenue trajectory shows us that the company might be facing some headwinds.

Intensifying Competition in the Market

A key reason why Perion's stock price might be undervalued is the fierce competition in the digital advertising industry. As more advertisers shift their budgets from traditional media channels to online platforms such as search engines, CTV, and social media networks, the market is rapidly becoming highly competitive.

Perion faces tough competition from new and existing AdTech players who are fighting for the same market share. The market has become saturated with rivals such as Magnite (MGNI), PubMatic (PUBM), and Trade Desk (TTD), as well as the tech giants like Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta (META), who offer comparable services in this space.

Amazon Publisher Services (Amazon)

Our view is that the tech giants are gaining market share and putting more pressure on pure AdTech players. The tech giants have more resources, data, and influence in the digital advertising industry, which gives them an edge over their competitors. They are able to leverage their own platforms and ecosystems to capture more of the AdTech revenue.

Perion is aware of this threat and is trying to diversify its portfolio with new products, but it remains to be seen whether these products can generate enough revenue to offset the possible declines in its core business.

Valuation

Perion Network has a strong balance sheet with no debt. As of September 30, 2023, the company generated operating cash flow of 40.1 million and had a total net cash of $523.6 million (see below).

Perion Balance Sheet (Perion quarterly Earnings)

Perion's cash position gives it a low valuation relative to its industry. It has an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.74 and an EV/Sales ratio of 1.11, which make it seem very appealing.

Perion Valuation Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

Our thesis is that Perion's revenue growth is losing momentum due to the competitive pressures from the tech giants and other AdTech companies. We think that the market shares this view, as reflected in Perion's low valuation relative to its industry. Perion Network is attempting to mitigate these risks by diversifying its portfolio with new innovative products, but the market remains skeptical about its ability.

Our view is that Perion is fairly valued considering its risks.

Conclusion

Perion stands out in the competitive AdTech market with a diversified and innovative portfolio. The company strives for profitable growth and delivers value to its stakeholders. Its financial position is also strong, with no debt and plenty of cash on hand.

The company's valuation is attractive, and it has many positive attributes, but we think that the competition will start to threaten its growth prospects in the long term. We believe that this risk is already reflected in its valuation, and therefore, rate Perion Network as a Hold for now.