ProFrac’s (NASDAQ:ACDC) revenue and margins continued to slide in the third quarter, as the impact of a softer demand environment continues to take a toll. A situation exacerbated by ProFrac’s large debt position. While the company has significant scope to cut costs and reduce CapEx in the short-run, ProFrac will need the demand environment to stabilize at some point. Management remains fairly upbeat on the back of a switch in focus to customer dedicated fleets and an expectation of improved sand mine capacity utilization. This likely hinges on the macro environment though, with a further deterioration potentially forcing ProFrac to make difficult decisions.

Investors have generally been quite upbeat about ProFrac since the company went public in 2022. This seems to have stemmed from a misunderstanding of both ProFrac’s business and the late stage of the business cycle in the US onshore market. Oilfield services is generally a highly cyclical industry, particularly in competitive markets like onshore US. For a commodity service like fraccing, pricing is dependent on the balance of supply and demand. Hydraulic fracturing is literally capable of turning a dry hole into a fountain of cash, meaning that demand can be inelastic when oil and gas prices are high. Conversely, service companies have expensive and specialized equipment which can’t be redeployed. Companies can lay off employees and deactivate equipment to try and support prices, but this can only be taken so far. These dynamics lead to periods of rapidly rising and declining prices.

Despite macro uncertainty, upstream investment continues to be fairly solid, but ProFrac is not really benefitting from this. ProFrac has been disproportionately hit due to its reliance on the US onshore frac market, and relatively high exposure to gas basins and private operators. This can be seen in the company's share price performance relative to a broader oilfield service index. While many investors believe that we are entering a commodity supercycle on the back of a period of underinvestment, oil and gas demand growth has been soft in recent years. As a result, supply growth has managed to keep up with demand without a services boom.

Figure 1: US Rig Count and ProFrac Share Price Relative to Oilfield Services Index (source: Created by author using data from Baker Hughes and Yahoo Finance)

The oil market is also currently being propped up by OPEC's willingness to cut production to support oil prices. It is unclear how long this situation can be maintained though. EIA estimates that OPEC currently has close to 4 million bpd excess capacity, well above a recent historical norm of around 2 million bpd. US production growth remains solid, in addition to robust growth in places like Brazil. Faced with declining market share and an oil price that refuses to move higher, there is a possibility OPEC will flood the market to flush out high-cost producers at some point.

Figure 2: US and OPEC Oil Production (source: Created by author using data from OPEC and EIA)

The direction of the market in coming quarters is crucial to ProFrac, due to the leverage inherent in its business, and the company's high debt load. While market conditions aren’t currently that bad, ProFrac has already being forced to deactivate fleets, furlough employees and cut back on CapEx. Market conditions have softened since the third quarter but have stabilized somewhat in recent weeks, and there is reason to believe frac demand could pick up in 2023.

ProFrac is preparing fleets for reactivation as early as December and expects to have 30 active fleets in Q1 of 2024. The company plans of shifting its customer mix away from smaller, private companies going forward, with 75% of its fleets expected to be customer dedicated next year. ProFrac is still trying to maintain relationships with smaller customers though. This shift in customer mix will help to provide pricing and activity stability but will also likely take some of the upside out of the business.

Figure 3: ProFrac Revenue and US Rig Count (source: Created by author using data from ProFrac and Baker Hughes)

ProFrac reported a loss in the third quarter, largely due to the company's high interest costs. This is somewhat misleading though as ProFrac is still generating positive free cash flows. ProFrac is trying to deleverage, reducing net debt by 123 million USD in the third quarter, which should have a substantial impact on profitability over the next few years.

The company is reducing costs in line with revenue declines and is cutting CapEx to support cash flows, deferring its fleet upgrade program into 2024. While the company has significant leeway to reduce CapEx in the short term, it has a capital-intensive business that will eventually require investment.

Figure 4: ProFrac Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from ProFrac)

ProFrac's profitability is largely dependent on pricing. Management has suggested that pricing has been stable over the past few quarters, but ProFrac's gross profit margin is well below its peak and probably closer to a sustainable level under normal market conditions.

Figure 5: Price Inflation and ProFrac Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve and ProFrac)

In turn, pricing is heavily dependent on activity levels, which have softened in the face of lower oil and gas prices and rapidly increasing US production. It should be noted that while the rig count is a reasonable proxy for ProFrac's demand, the frac spread count and rig count do not follow each other exactly. The frac spread count is only down around 6% YoY compared to the rig count which is down roughly 20%. This is likely why pricing has been stable in recent quarters and ProFrac's margins have held up reasonably well.

Figure 6: US Rig Count and Price Inflation (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve and Baker Hughes)

While there is little that ProFrac can do about the macro environment, there are a number of levers it can pull to improve its business. In particular, ProFrac appears to be relying heavily on Alpine Silica to drive performance improvements going forward. The company already has 52% of its capacity contracted for 2024 and expects to be sold out (~21 million tonne capacity). Third-party sales continue to increase, reaching around 70% of sales in the third quarter. Realized proppant pricing was down though, which is a headwind to both growth and margins.

ProFrac still had 137 million USD liquidity at the end of the third quarter, and is generating free cash flow, but reducing debt would go a long way to supporting the long-term health of the business. ProFrac has suggested that the proppant business can be used to help improve its balance sheet. This could take the form of asset level financing to simplify its capital structure and extend maturities, or a possible IPO of the proppant segment. Regardless, ProFrac wants to maintain control of this business.

ProFrac's stock may look inexpensive, but this must be viewed in light of the company's debt and the cyclical commodity business in which it operates. Investors have tended to point towards ProFrac's vertical integration as a source of advantage, but it is not really clear that this is the case, particularly as electric frac pumps become the norm. Most of the complexity of a frac pump comes from the diesel engine and power end. An electric motor negates a lot of this complexity. Halliburton (HAL) is more vertically integrated, including developing its own frac chemicals, but it's not clear that this has provided a meaningful advantage.

While ProFrac's EV/S multiple is now at a significant discount to Halliburton's (HAL), it is more in line with service companies that have elevated exposure to the US onshore market. Frac activity in the US appears to have picked up somewhat over the last three months or so, but there is a high probability that OPEC will not implicitly support this activity indefinitely. ProFrac's stock in now beginning to look more reasonably priced, but in a genuine downturn there would likely still be significant downside.