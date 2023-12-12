Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ECH: Don't Chase The 8% Yield Offered By Chilean Stocks

Dec. 12, 2023 3:43 PM ETiShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.5K Followers

Summary

  • Coming off a blockbuster 2022, Chilean equities have begun to normalize lower.
  • The economy is also starting to feel the impact of slower global growth, while political uncertainty looms large.
  • Valuations screen cheaply at first glance but come with significant risks and cyclicality.
View of the city of Santiago de Chile, from the San Cristobal hill.

Edsel Querini

Chile came out earlier this month with some rather underwhelming economic growth numbers – while up 0.3% YoY, GDP was sequentially down 0.1% on a month-on-month basis and below consensus expectations. Crucially for the iShares MSCI Chile ETF (

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.5K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ECH ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ECH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ECH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.