ECH: Don't Chase The 8% Yield Offered By Chilean Stocks

Edsel Querini

Chile came out earlier this month with some rather underwhelming economic growth numbers – while up 0.3% YoY, GDP was sequentially down 0.1% on a month-on-month basis and below consensus expectations. Crucially for the iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH), a fund, directly and indirectly, levered to commodities, mining production was the key detractor, declining 4.0% YoY. Going forward, there's also renewed risk on the political front, as another constitutional rewrite is coming up for a vote later this week. Whichever way the vote goes, political uncertainty is unlikely to ease amid continued pressure on President Gabriel Boric's faltering reform agenda. No surprise, then, that sentiment on Chile’s credit outlook is particularly downbeat heading into 2024.

Bloomberg

That said, the headline valuation is as appealing as it's ever been – the ECH portfolio is currently priced well below its historical average, and the rest of Latin America at ~4x trailing earnings. This number needs to be viewed in context, though, given the cyclicality of its key holdings (note the forward P/E for MSCI Chile is four turns higher at ~8x) and underlying earnings path (-24.0% in 2023; -2.1% in 2024 per consensus estimates). The current ~8% trailing yield may not be all that sustainable either, should the cycle turn lower. Monetary easing should help equity valuations somewhat, but not enough to positively move the needle on the risk/reward. Having been cautious about Chilean equity exposure since the start of the year, I see no reason to alter my stance here.

Data by YCharts

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Overview – Still a Very Concentrated Chilean Investment Vehicle

The iShares MSCI Chile ETF tracks the total return performance (before fees) of the MSCI Chile IMI 25/50 Index, a basket of large-cap Chile stocks subject to the following concentration limits – 1) less than 25% of assets invested in a single holding and 2) sum of all +5% holdings capped at 50% of total assets. The ETF currently manages $576m in net assets - unchanged vs Q1 levels despite seeing its performance deteriorate since then. ECH charges an expense ratio of 0.58%, slightly above most other iShares emerging market ETFs, but perhaps justified by this being the only passive vehicle available to US investors for Chilean equities exposure.

iShares

By sector, ECH is skewed heavily toward its four largest exposures. Leading the way is Financials at 26.2%, followed by Industrials (22.2%), Utilities (18.2%), and Consumer Staples (13.8%). Materials (6.0%) rounds out the top five, with no other sector contributing more than 5% of the portfolio. As the fund's top five sectors make up ~86% of the portfolio, ECH's fortunes are closely tied to a handful of key sectors.

iShares

Given the relatively small 27-holding portfolio, ECH also screens as fairly concentrated from a single-stock perspective. Leading global lithium and chemicals producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) remains the largest holding, albeit at a reduced 16.6%. Commercial bank Banco de Chile (BCH) has gained some share at 11.2%, while Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) has been the largest gainer at 6.3%. Utility company Enel Américas S.A. (OTCPK:ENIAY) moves one step lower at 5.3%, with retailer Cencosud S.A. (CNCO) rounding out the top five at 4.6%. While the fund has seen its SQM concentration cut in recent months, ECH remains a highly concentrated fund, with the largest five holdings representing ~44% of the portfolio.

iShares

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Performance – YTD Return and Yield Fades Following a Strong Start

On a YTD basis, the ETF's total return has decayed to +5.6%, with its one-year return now at +5.9% (+5.7% in market price terms) despite a strong 2022 performance. Over longer timelines, ECH has created little value for shareholders, annualizing at -5.4% and -2.8% over the last five and ten years, respectively. Since its inception in 2007, the fund has depreciated by -1.5%/year or a cumulative -21.0%. Relative to the US-listed iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF), the fund has also underwhelmed on near and longer-term timelines, as well as since inception.

iShares

The one bright spot has been ECH's distribution (paid out on a semi-annual basis), currently at a trailing twelve-month yield of 7.6%. Yet, the sustainability of this yield in the face of a weaker commodities outlook, the key driver of Chile's broader economy, is questionable. The 30-day SEC yield, down to 5.7%, reflects this uncertainty, though the fund's concentration in dividend-paying banks should offer some support.

Morningstar

Valuations also screen attractively at 4.0x P/E, though the higher P/B (20% premium to book) is a better gauge of market pricing, in my view, given the cyclicality of the ECH portfolio. Plus, MSCI Chile has been seeing significant negative revisions in recent months and isn't expected to grow earnings anytime soon; in this context, I view the low multiple as more 'value trap' than value.

iShares

Don't Chase the 8% Yield Offered by Chilean Stocks

As rocky a year as it's been for Chile, the 2024 outlook isn't looking much better. The country's linkage to global trade, in particular, may prove to be a key weakness as global monetary tightening starts to bite. Its key holding, SQM, is particularly exposed to commodity price fluctuations, which, in turn, is leveraged to a Chinese economy cracking under the weight of a property downturn. In line with slowing global PMI data, Chilean GDP growth has started to turn as well - October data saw a marked slowdown sequentially, led by the all-important mining sector. Political risk isn't easing up either ahead of this week's vote on another constitutional rewrite; negotiation outcomes with state miner Codelco also remain an ever-present risk for ECH's holdings (e.g., the lithium joint venture with SQM). Even aggressive monetary easing, traditionally a tailwind for equities, may not boost ECH quite as much due to its outsized banking exposure.

While bulls will point to the seemingly low ~4x earnings multiple and a nearly 8% trailing distribution yield as factoring in these negatives, I'm not entirely convinced. Roll the earnings forward, and the MSCI Chile P/E multiple suddenly rises to ~8x – almost double the trailing figure due to a cyclical downturn in underlying earnings. Ditto for the yield. If earnings revisions in recent months are any indication, the path for bottom-line growth is further down (not up) next year - even after a lowered base following this year's low-double-digit percentage earnings decline.