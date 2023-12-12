Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nemetschek: A German Gem, But Wait For A Better Price

Mario Silva profile picture
Mario Silva
280 Followers

Summary

  • This relatively unknown German mid-cap has offered more than 1700% of capital appreciation to its long-term investors in the last decade.
  • The company has very good long-term tailwinds as it requires digitizing the least digitalized sector: the construction sector.
  • The company is well-diversified geographically, so we don't have to be worried about its exposure to Germany or Europe.
  • There is a strong demand to upgrade the infrastructure globally, so software companies like Nemetschek are key players in making those improvements, so long-term tailwinds are guaranteed.
  • I rate NEM as a hold; my sentiment toward the stock might be interpreted as "moderate buy" if investors prefer to start buying now and accumulate as the stock drops.

gestión de proyectos

Warchi/E+ via Getty Images

I rate Nemetschek (OTC:NEMTF) as a hold, as the stock price already incorporates decent revenue growth for the next few years. NEM has proved over many years to be a German champion, delivering very good long-term compounding

This article was written by

Mario Silva profile picture
Mario Silva
280 Followers
Here, you'll find high-quality articles since I assess the stocks very deeply from a fundamental standpoint. I like to invest, thinking of the very long term and applying the value investing strategies for my own investments and for my family's investments. I started a Youtube channel in January 2022 (Value Investing Applied).So, you can follow me if you want to know what stocks I am looking at and to know more and more information related to the value investing philosophy. I hold an MBA from IESE Business School (Barcelona, Spain) and a Master in Finance from Universidad del Pacifico (Lima, Peru).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEMTF, NEMKY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Nemetschek represents an important position within my long term stock portfolio

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NEMKY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEMKY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NEMTF
--
NEMKY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.