Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the latest inflation numbers for the economy with the November Consumer Price Index. On a year-over-year basis, inflation now stands at 3.1%. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, is at 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. While the numbers appeared to be mute to many investors, the details of the report show that 2% inflation continues to remain a distant hope.

While core inflation over the last six months is visibly lower than core inflation of the six months before that, no current grouping of inflation reports indicates 2% inflation. While there's certainly opportunity to see core inflation drop below 4% over the next six months, an annualization of recent inflation data shows the trend bottoming at between 2.9% and 3.4%.

There are sectors of the economy seeing significant price stability improvements, especially in goods. Durable goods posted their sixth consecutive month of deflationary activity in November. The year-over-year price changes for durable goods now stands at -1.6%, and a majority of 2023 has experienced durable good deflation.

The same deflationary trend appears to be underway for nondurable goods as well, with six out of the last 12 months being deflationary. Nondurable goods pricing is still above 0% on a year over year basis, and the trend is a little more volatile, but overall nondurable goods is working to hold down the overall inflationary picture.

Despite the progress on the good side, the sticky areas of pricing remain stubborn, and investors need to have a sense of their proportion before betting in favor of lower interest rates. Housing continued to buck the trend in November with a greater than 0.4% month-over-month price increase. No matter which way you slice it, the disinflation in housing is beginning to stall and could remain above 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

While more progress is being made on the rental inflation side, it appears as if that area may stall around the 5% mark, which is still too high. While some investors may consider housing “just one area” of the economy, it accounts for one third of the total inflation calculation based on the annual consumer spending data collected by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. If one third of the pricing calculation is running near 5% inflation, the remainder of the consumption space is going to have to be running under 1% to get to 2% overall core inflation.

The perspective of proportion gets even worse when looking at services. Service sector inflation is currently at 5.5% year-over-year and appears to be stalling as well. Based on monthly data, there does not seem to be a path to below 5% inflation. Since services account for 57% of the inflation calculation, everything else comprised in the inflation report would need to be below -1% to get to 2% overall inflation.

Investors need to wake up to the reality that while inflation is falling, it's not on a sustainable path to 2%. The Fed’s projections tomorrow will likely show an increase in inflation expectations for 2024. I also believe the Fed may wake everyone up to this tomorrow by projecting higher rates through the end of 2024 with a forecast of no cuts. The current market trend of lower rates are imminent is likely to get a rude awakening.