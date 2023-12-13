Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
My Biggest Losers Of 2023

Dec. 13, 2023
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Behavioral scientists Dan Ariely and Francesca Gino are facing questions about the integrity of their research on honesty, with allegations of fabricated data.
  • Dishonesty is prevalent in various aspects of life, from personal relationships to business practices, and it is often easy to justify dishonest behavior.
  • I believe that transparency provides trust and it's important for me to share my biggest losers with my readers and followers.
This is too hard

Imgorthand

Here’s an interesting headline to mull over: “Fabricated data in research about honesty. You can’t make this stuff up. Or can you?”

Published by NPR back in July, it explained how:

“Dan Ariely and Francesca Gino are two

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW, HIW, SAFE, DLR, BX, ALIZY, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Article Update Today, 7:07 AM
Comments
Thank you for reading my article and I look forward to your comments below.

If you haven't followed me, please click the "follow" button above.

" In the course of my life, I have often had to eat my words, and I must confess that I have always found it a wholesome diet." Winston Churchill

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas!
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 7:45 AM
Comments (3.42K)
MPW and SAFE.

Don't touch. Don't even think about touching.

To appropriately quote the Grinch "......with a thirty nine and half foot pole!!!......"
R
Rodentsoft
Today, 7:35 AM
Comments (77)
To be blunt, this reads as though you consider the picks to be correct, but "stuff happened", you're currently underwater and expect it all to work out well in the end. I would find it more interesting to read about a few genuine screw-ups and the lessons you learned from those; what did you overlook or get plain wrong in your initial assessment? That would be true honesty for me.
I'm willing to admit that I've made some bad calls and understanding the importance of debt is a big part of that.
t
tcraftjim
Today, 7:25 AM
Comments (91)
I sold MPW earlier this year after a disappointing loss at $7.62 ouch. I wish I never heard of that company. Lol
fussyGroup profile picture
fussyGroup
Today, 7:32 AM
Comments (1.5K)
@tcraftjim @Brad Thomas -- I am also down in my holdings of $MPW and continue adding to my position; so I see this as yet more of a runway for getting into the position. I am actually down slightly more than is @Brad Thomas on this one! Worse, though, it is not the biggest loser for me.... Okay, will see how this turns out, but, I am not in a hurry.
