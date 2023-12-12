Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Looking For Yield? Growth? These 2 Stocks Give Your Portfolio A Little Bit Of Both

Dec. 12, 2023 4:00 PM ETADC, ARCC1 Comment
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
2.33K Followers

Summary

  • Agree Realty and Ares Capital are two perfect stocks for investors looking for a balanced dividend portfolio of yield & growth.
  • Although the current macro environment has placed downward pressures on several businesses, both have navigated the rough seas and continue to pay safe dividends.
  • Both stocks' share prices have appreciated over the last month after as investor sentiment seems to be shifting towards potential rate cuts in the near future.
  • The next FOMC meeting could cause the market to experience some short-term volatility if the FED chair decides to push back against a potential rate cut.

2024 with world economic financial.money management or business analysis.revenue and expenses planning

HAKINMHAN/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The next FOMC meeting will determine which way the market will go for the next few weeks, in my opinion. If the FED chair pushes back on potential rate cuts and decides to surprise investors with

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
2.33K Followers
Not a certified financial advisor. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC, ADC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Article Update Today, 4:06 PM
Comments (3.9K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and subscribe for more of your favorite dividend stocks. Also let me know in the comments if you hold these two stocks in your portfolio.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADC--
Agree Realty Corporation
ARCC--
Ares Capital
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.