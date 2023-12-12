Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Biglari Holdings Inc. Secures Oil And Gas Development Deal

Dec. 12, 2023
Summary

  • Abraxas Petroleum has entered into a purchase/royalty-based arrangement with a third party company to conduct exploration and development activities on its Delaware Basin properties.
  • Abraxas Petroleum’s proved developed non-producing and proved undeveloped reserves are currently carried at $0 on the balance sheet.
  • Development activities will allow Abraxas to establish their proportional share of proved undeveloped reserves on the balance sheet over time as well as provide for ongoing royalty payments.
  • Third quarter operating results were mixed with another solid quarter for insurance operations while Steak n Shake came in soft and production issues continue at Southern Oil.
  • Valuation continues to imply significant upside.

Drilling Fracking Rig at Night

grandriver

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) reported third quarter results on November 3rd and the headline news story was that its Abraxas Petroleum subsidiary had entered into a purchase/royalty deal with an un-named company for exploration

This article was written by

Dana Kuhn profile picture
Dana Kuhn
260 Followers
Dana Kuhn is a long time value investor. He is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a BS in Business Administration Finance and a Masters of Business Administration. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BH, BH.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

r
roscoNOLA
Today, 5:15 PM
Comments (47)
Good job Dana.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

