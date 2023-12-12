RichVintage

The substantial growth of the ETF market over the past two decades has caused immense allocation into a few very popular funds. Namely, the major S&P 500 ETFs, SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), all of which have identical allocation strategies, buying the largest 500 US firms in a market capitalization-weighted manner. The total AUM in those three ETFs is roughly $1.19T today, about 20% of the total US dollars in the ETF market. If we add the larger spectrum Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (VTI) and the Nasdaq-focused, Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), the total AUM rises to about $1.73T. Of course, only around 30% of the total money in ETFs is in large-cap domestic equity funds; however, closer to 65% are in domestic equity funds.

Those "overall" figures are based on 2022 data so they can change depending on market performance. That said, it is clear that most equity investors in ETFs are very focused on one strategy: market capitalization weighting. Is market capitalization weighing a fundamentally superior investing strategy? There is no clear consensus on the point, although I would argue it is a fundamentally inferior strategy from today's standpoint.

Specifically, because market-cap weight investing has become so popular, it has had an artificially strong performance. As more investors shift money into market-cap-weighted funds, the valuations of the largest companies will rise disproportionately to the smaller ones, creating decent returns but not necessarily good fundamentals. This likely also creates a positive feedback loop where the most extensive stocks become ever-larger as market-cap-weighted funds keep allocating toward them.

To me, this issue is apparent in the technology sector. In the past, the market capitalization-weighted technology ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLK) held an excellent diversity of growing technology stocks. Today, roughly 46% of the fund is allocated toward Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Apple Inc. (AAPL). Those two firms are indeed behemoths in the industry; however, they're also trading at near-record price-to-sales valuations despite having much lower sales growth than they had a decade ago and higher risk-free rates. I believe that is highly irrational and points toward a significant market dislocation that could bite many investors in the future. Since market-cap weighting causes asymmetric inflows into larger firms, a decline in those firms' value would also cause asymmetric outflows, potentially leading to prolonged severe underperformance of these strategies in a recessionary period.

Put simply, investors who wish to allocate into equities passively will likely benefit from looking to strategies that are not overly popular today. One such strategy may be the "moat" large-cap investing approach utilized in the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT). This strategy focuses on large-cap stocks trading at attractive prices compared to fair value, filtering for those with subjective competitive advantages that promote stable profit margins based on the view of over 100 global analysts. To determine the true value of this strategy, we will need to look at its historical performance and potential future performance based on its allocation and the macroeconomic landscape.

Does MOAT Deliver Compared to the S&P 500?

The keystone of my thesis is that the market-capitalization weighted approach is not ideal for long-term equity investing. This strategy is excellent for fund managers because higher valuation companies are more liquid, allowing for easier management and lower costs. Still, with brokerage costs falling due to technological advancements, the need for liquidity-centric market investing is lower. MOAT's expense ratio is 46 bps, higher than the market-cap-weighted funds but far lower than the traditional costs of active management strategies.

In my view, the long-term popularity of market-capitalization weighting has caused that strategy to perform well, at least in part. Thus, backward-looking data will only take us so far because I am primarily bearish on market-capitalization weighting because it has performed so well that it has likely created significant dislocations in the valuations of larger vs. smaller firms. Even then, MOAT has outperformed SPY since its inception over a decade ago. See below:

Overall, the performance gap between these two funds is minimal. Of course, a 360% return vs. a 317% return would make a difference to many, but from an annualized return standpoint, that is roughly a 14.2% CAGR vs a 13.2%, including reinvested dividends. Notably, MOAT has not outperformed in a very consistent manner but has seemingly been outperforming more since 2020, potentially due to the growing issues in the market-capitalization-weighted approach.

The Sharpe ratios of the two funds are typically about the same, meaning their returns after the risk-free rate compared to their volatility are similar. The overall volatility level for MOAT has been slightly higher for most of its history. That said, MOAT has generated some alpha on a partially consistent basis since the late 2010s. See below:

In case you're curious about this website's name or are unfamiliar with it, alpha is perhaps the most crucial concept in investing. Essentially, it is excess returns generated by a strategy compared to the benchmark (usually the S&P 500) weighted for the "beta" of the strategy to the benchmark. The "beta" is the expected change in a strategy's return compared to a 1% change in the benchmark.

This approach is helpful because it penalizes excess returns found in high-risk strategies. For example, a 2X levered S&P 500 ETF may generate higher total returns in the long run but would generate no alpha because it does so by increasing its "beta" (or market risk). Further, this approach promotes diversification because a very volatile investment with a decent expected return with a low-to-no correlation to the market would theoretically lower overall portfolio volatility (if allocated appropriately). A famous example is the benefits of a 5-20% allocation to gold or other commodities.

We should also consider the impact of rising "risk-free" rates on alpha and shape ratio measures. Higher risk-free rates will generally penalize equity investing because better returns can be found without taking on risk. This is very high today as investors can earn a 5.25% dividend "risk-free" in short-term bond ETFs such as SPDR® Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL). MOAT or any equity fund will unlikely continue to make over 7-8% in the long run, particularly after over a decade of double-digit returns. While I like MOAT, compared to the S&P 500, I will note that most of my assets are allocated to short-term bonds today.

At any rate, MOAT has generated some alpha in recent years, which is notable, indicating that its higher returns compared to the S&P 500 are not due to excess risk but instead due to wiser equity allocation. Still, that is a backward-looking metric and does not tell us that MOAT will continue to generate alpha in the future. Further, the degree of alpha it has generated is not necessarily statistically significant enough for us to say that its apparent alpha is not due to random chance.

A Future Outlook for MOAT vs. the S&P 500

In my view, we're only beginning to see a slight divergence between MOAT and the market-capitalization-weighted behemoths. MOAT's strategy is interesting as it owns just 40 companies divided by two portfolios. Each quarter, one of those portfolios is rebalanced, so it does not risk rebalancing too much at a poor time. Every six months, the fund re-allocates toward stocks with high competitive advantages, with preferences for those trading at a discount to their fair valuations. Notably, both the concept of a fair valuation and a competitive moat are subjective, so there is some risk that Morningstar's equity research team will bias the portfolio, which the number of analysts involved will mitigate. Additionally, the fund has a sector cap that limits exposure to no more than 10% over the exposure of the parent index (essentially, the S&P 500), or 40% overall.

See MOAT's sector exposure below:

MOAT is far from an "equal weighted" ETF but is far more reasonably weighted than the S&P 500 today. Its technology exposure is about half as high, while its weighting to financials and industrials is nearly twice as large. It also has no exposure to energy, utilities, and real estate. That is understandable, given those three sectors are very dependent on external trends such as interest rates and commodity prices, and companies within those sectors rarely have true moats but instead derive varying "economic rent." While I would avoid utilities and real estate today due to interest rate impacts, investors looking for portfolio diversification would likely still want some exposure to all three sectors, making MOAT not an ideal "one and done" equity ETF.

Still, compared to the S&P 500, I believe this sector allocation is far more reasonable because it does not have excessive exposure to the technology industry, which I believe to be the most overvalued today. However, unlikely, the "equal weighted" ETFs like Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP), and MOAT do not conform to a somewhat arbitrary need for equal sector weighting, which can force such funds to allocate too much to underperforming companies. For example, the material sector, Materials Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLB) has been weak for decades due in part to economic and regulatory changes in the US, so I do not see any strong need to allocate too much to it. MOAT has a more balanced sector weighting, but only because it focuses on competitive advantages and fair valuations, naturally creating more reasonable sector exposures.

The S&P 500 has a relatively high "P/E" ratio of 25.5X compared to MOAT's at 23.7X. This valuation gap is not as large as seen between the S&P 500 and smaller cap ETFs such as iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) which has an 11.1X "P/E" today. Still, theoretically, MOAT's holdings should have lower cyclical and competitive risks that could hamper EPS so long as it allocates toward "high moat" firms. Thus, while I would not state that MOAT is undervalued, its valuation is likely far more reasonable than that of the S&P 500.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I believe MOAT is a superior ETF to the S&P 500 today. It can generate alpha given its historical record and potentially superior forward potential given its sector exposures and valuation metrics. That said, I am not bullish on MOAT because I am currently avoiding most equities due to perceived economic risk factors outside of a few stocks that I believe are very attractive.

Further, while I like most aspects of MOAT, I do not believe it is a "one-stop shop" equity fund, as is often seen in the S&P 500. For one, with only forty holdings, it is not as diversified and naturally experiences more volatility as a result. It also has no exposure to energy, utilities, and real estate, which can be sources of alpha due to its naturally lower benchmark correlations. MOAT also has no exposure to stocks with market capitalizations below $5B, wiping out the potentially most discounted market segment today. VanEck has a similar ETF, VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT), which has the same core strategy but focuses on smaller firms. The fund is hardly over a year old, but I believe it is preferable because it has a much lower "P/E" of 14.8X and is closer to 75 holdings. Even then, with high risk-free rates today, cash and short-term bonds seem preferable to large baskets of stocks.