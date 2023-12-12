Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MOAT: Forget The S&P 500, Look To Smart Equity Allocation

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.01K Followers

Summary

  • The major S&P 500 ETFs dominate the ETF market, with about $1.73 trillion in assets under management or around 30% of all ETF allocation.
  • Market capitalization-weighted strategies have become popular, potentially leading to artificially strong performance and potential market dislocation.
  • The VanEck MOAT ETF offers a different approach, focusing on large-cap stocks with competitive advantages and attractive valuations.
  • MOAT has many positive attributes compared to the S&P 500 but is limited due to its low exposure to small caps, which are potentially undervalued today.
  • With high risk-free rates, investors may be wise to consider more significant cash positions.

Young Boy Businessman Shoots Arrows at Target

RichVintage

The substantial growth of the ETF market over the past two decades has caused immense allocation into a few very popular funds. Namely, the major S&P 500 ETFs, SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), iShares Core S&P 500

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.01K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BIL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

u
uni102
Today, 5:42 PM
Comments (223)
Thanks. Are you comfortable with the overweight position in financials, given your recent warning about the dangers of XLF? Or is this a situation where MOAT has chosen financial stocks with better valuations and more competitive advantages than those in XLF?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MOAT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MOAT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MOAT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.