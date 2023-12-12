Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google: The Best Bet In Big Tech Is On Sale Again

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
23.77K Followers

Summary

  • Big Tech stocks have seen a huge ramp in price in 2023, but there are disparities in valuation and underlying business success.
  • Google is cheap with a strong growth trajectory, while its peers like Apple, Tesla, and Amazon are more expensive with worse earnings prospects.
  • Google is the best value among the "magnificent seven" tech stocks. I'm raising my price target to $164 for 2024.

Woman placing a gift under the Christmas tree

Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

And Danny says we're living in a simulation

But he works in a petrol station (Selling petrol)

He says it all began with his operation

And I know you think you're sly, but you need some imagination.

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
23.77K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

w
1winner
Today, 6:08 PM
Comments (5.71K)
I’d also add- most of the rest of the 7 have seen wild multiple expansion over the past 5 years…not Google. All gains have been based on financial performance, not financial engineering, pumping and mania
w
1winner
Today, 6:05 PM
Comments (5.71K)
Agree. Im very bearish as noted by my comments, but this thing seems like deep value. 20x operating profit for an asset that grew operating profit 23% YoY seems fair, and very undervalued compared to the rest of the Nasdaq.

The concerns around AI are no longer valid IMo- having tried the new Bard based on Gemini pro and GPT 4, I can tell you Bard is just as good if not better….

The woke culture concern is valid, however, ask yourself, if Google would hire you, would you love to work there? 90% of logical career minded achievers would…its still a highly desirable brand from a talent standpoint,

Long Google
dan-de-man profile picture
dan-de-man
Today, 5:59 PM
Comments (71)
They had a setback today.
.. prob a big setback
R
Rocksmani_00
Today, 5:37 PM
Comments (1.35K)
Very good article. Thanks for sharing. I bought today and will continue to add on dip. Its a long term winner and we need to hold this strong.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.