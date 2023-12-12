Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

And Danny says we're living in a simulation But he works in a petrol station (Selling petrol) He says it all began with his operation And I know you think you're sly, but you need some imagination. -The 1975, "It's Not Living If It's Not With You."

Investors have celebrated the roaring success of the "magnificent seven" group of stocks this year, with the group up around 100% for the year. But underneath the hood, the huge ramp in the stock prices in Big Tech belies disparities in valuation and in the success of their underlying businesses. This time last year, overmedicated venture capitalists were proclaiming the end of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), (NASDAQ:GOOGL) because of ChatGPT and AI. It didn't happen. Google spent the last 10 years investing massively in AI anyway, and fears of Google's business getting crushed were quickly proven wrong. Google is cheap with a powerful growth trajectory, while its peers are far more expensive with worse prospects. Google trades for a fraction of the multiple of peers like Apple Inc. (AAPL), Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN).

Data by YCharts

The Magnificent Seven Are Overhyped

Of course, the irony in naming Big Tech stocks the "magnificent seven" is that the title is borrowed from an old Western movie where four of the seven end up dying in battle by the end of the film. Index concentration in a few heavily hyped tech stocks has created a bull market out of a slowing economy. The reverse could also be true, with idiosyncratic business performance from just a few companies like Apple and Tesla capable of pushing the market into a bear market by themselves. After all, history shows that heavily hyped stocks can go up 100% in one year they can go down 50% in the next. Research also shows that the more concentrated the market is, the greater the payoff for diversifying away from it. It's clear that few, if any investors are running the numbers before buying, instead relying on greater fools to pay a higher price still. My peers who started investing in the 2010s repeatedly tell me that valuations don't matter, and they don't care about P/E ratios, but history would beg to differ.

Let's do something few investors ever bother to do - look at earnings estimates and valuations for the magnificent seven. They might not matter now, but they'll be front and center if and when the economy slows.

The number one and two contributors to my lifetime P/L are Apple and Tesla, respectively. But the numbers started to change in 2019, and they've continued to do so. Business performance has been replaced by hype, and it's likely to burn investors who buy without respect for valuations. Of the magnificent seven stocks, I'd argue that four of these will get completely crushed at some point in the next couple of years, with my best guess for the losers being Apple, Tesla, Amazon, and Nvidia, while Google, Microsoft, and Meta end up doing better.

Throughout my career, P/E ratios have tended to correlate much more with how much publicity a company gets rather than with the underlying financials. From 2019 to now, none of that mattered because traders could throw darts and win, but this was a brutal lesson when the dot-com crash and 2008 housing crash happened. During my formative years, countless neighbors, acquaintances, and classmates' families went bankrupt from overleverage. This shaped my thinking to be more conservative, especially concerning borrowing large sums of money. You can be conservative and still bet big when the odds favor you though. In the aftermath of the crash, Apple traded around 10x earnings for years. The path to a much higher price for Apple was obvious, and I sketched it on the back of a napkin at the time with friends at the campus bar in Miami. Even as late as the winter of 2018, Apple was dirt cheap. These companies are not cheap anymore, and you should pay attention.

But Google Is Underhyped

Compared with the antics of CEOs like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg (who challenged each other to an MMA fight), Google is almost quaint. They have the obligatory antitrust conflict with the US and EU governments, but no one from Google's management is challenging other CEOs to cage fights. If you look at Seeking Alpha articles, Nvidia and Tesla articles frequently get hundreds of comments. The comment section of Google articles is much quieter, and that's exactly what you want - good financials and not as much drama.

In September, I hung a $162 price target for Google and showed how the stock has a potential upside to $200 in the coming years. This thesis is intact. Based on the same analyst estimates I used in my original article, I'm raising my price target for Google by a bit, from $162 to $164. If the overall market tanks this price target won't hold up, but based on Google's business I think $164 is a reasonable price. Google is doing great in YouTube and search revenue is holding the fort down. There are still billions of dollars in ad spending done on TV and in print, but Google advertising is simply more effective for many niches. The shift from saturation advertising to targeted advertising is bound to continue, and I know this every time I see ads for obscure pharmaceuticals on Monday Night Football. Google dropped sharply following Q3 earnings in October on slowing cloud growth. But cloud revenue is a cherry on top for Google, and I feel that the drop reflected investors trying to outbid each other in the run-up to Google's results. Operating income for Google is up about 10% over the past 12 months, continuing the company's run.

Google isn't necessarily a recession-proof stock, and it's possible earnings estimates for the company are too high along with the rest of the market. However, I feel much more comfortable placing a bet on secular growth for Google at 19.9x earnings than on other Big Tech companies at 2x the valuation or more. What investors shouldn't worry about is Google becoming obsolete - the company's network effects and moat get stronger with each passing year.

A technical note on Google - you can buy Class A stock (GOOGL) or Class C stock (GOOG). As is typical, the class A stock is the better buy, as it gives you the same ownership in the company for about $1 per share cheaper. Investors tend to buy the Class C stock. I expect that in the future Google will focus more of its buybacks on Class A stock, especially if the spread gets out of line. Anyway, it's a free roll so you might as well buy the A shares.

Here's the premium/discount over time, as well as now. The fair ratio is known- it's 1. Buy GOOGL, not GOOG and you'll get a better value.

Data by YCharts

Bottom Line

Google stock is the best value of the "magnificent seven" tech stocks. After a pullback, the stock is on sale for the holidays. I'm raising my price target for 2024 to $164 for Google. Compared with overhyped peers, I like Google's business a lot and expect them to do well as the years continue to pass. While the overall market is likely too high, Google's business success is hard to ignore and will ultimately drive investors in the stock to profit.