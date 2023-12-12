Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lithium Americas: Buy The Slump

Stone Fox Capital
Summary

  • Lithium Americas Corp. is a promising lithium play with a large domestic mine in construction and financing close to being fully secured.
  • Slower demand for EVs has caused lithium prices to slump, but long-term demand remains strong.
  • The stock is cheap based on the strong fundaments of the Thacker Pass mine, though one must expect lithium prices to rally again.
Aerial Nevada desert at Thacker Pass

An investor interested in playing the long-term growth in the electric vehicle ("EV") market should dive into lithium plays now. Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is one of the more intriguing lithium plays, with a large domestic mine in

Stone Fox Capital
Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LAC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

HunterKiller89
Today, 6:09 PM
"Unlike other lithium miners in the development phase, Lithium Americas has deals in the works for financing the project. The company expects to secure a DOE loan for 75% of the capital cost for the mine allowing the General Motors Company (GM) tranche 2 investment of another $330 million to close. Though, the biggest issue with this funding is the conversion price will be the current price when Lithium Americas obtains the DOE financing approval leading to unexpected dilution with the stock slumping to below $6."

Do you have the terms handy?

IIRC GM would own 20% of LAC america after their tranche, but you're stating the share dilution is not fixed at 20%
It may be that I calculated 20% dilution at the time the deal was announced, but since it's such a round number I thought that level of dilution was part of the terms of the deal, so the level of dilution that GM's responsible for would be known.

I thought GM was buying 20% of post-split LAC for $330M, not buying $330M worth of shares at whatever the share price is at the time.
