Engie Brasil: A Defensive Stock Losing Luster

Bernard Zambonin
Summary

  • Engie Brasil operates in electricity generation, transmission, and gas transportation, creating a resilient business model.
  • The company exhibits consistent growth in net revenue, EBITDA, and net profit, maintaining strong profitability ratios.
  • Q3 2023 faced hurdles, including a revenue decline and lower volumes from complementary sources, impacting EBITDA.
  • Engie Brasil has a robust history of dividend distribution, targeting a minimum of 55% of adjusted net profit, making it an attractive income stock.
  • Despite being a defensive asset, a neutral stance is maintained due to concerns about a slightly stretched stock valuation and the potential for greater appreciation in other companies like Eletrobras.

Ilha Solteira Hydroelectric Power plant

edsongrandisoli

Engie Brasil (OTCPK:EGIEY) is Brazil's second-largest power generation company, ranking only behind Eletrobras (EBR). The company operates in power transmission and gas transportation segments.

The most significant shareholder of Engie Brasil is Engie Participações, the exclusive controller holding 68.7% of

Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

