Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exxon Mobil Is Approaching A 4% Yield And Looks Undervalued

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
29.24K Followers

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation is an attractive investment option for 2024 due to its strong balance sheet, declining share value, and potential for sector rotation into dividend stocks.
  • The Fed tightening cycle is likely coming to an end, with inflation at a 4-month low and the possibility of a rate cut in 2024, making income-producing assets more appealing.
  • Exxon Mobil has a solid financial position, with a large amount of cash on hand, strong revenue and profitability, and a history of returning capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

Money on the edge

PM Images

I've been hunting for income-producing equities with strong balance sheets that return capital to shareholders, and they have declined throughout 2023 as I look to get ahead of a Fed pivot. Many dividend companies have seen negative returns in

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
29.24K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

S
Sam_12
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (1.8K)
I have also been watching XOM. I have a core position in my personal investment account, but I would like to add a position to my IRA. It is on my watchlist for now.
g
gofergold1
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (161)
Closely tied to the price of crude-rightly or wrongly. Oil is declining for the moment, so will XOM. 4% may be an entry point, but not all in. Nibbles here and there to rebuild a large position that was sold when prices were unsustainable.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XOM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.