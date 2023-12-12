Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) shares are awarded a Buy investment rating.

Earlier, I wrote about how the reliance on the Chinese export market and the rise in transportation expenses could impact RYN's business operations and financial performance in my October 18, 2021 write-up.

With this latest update, I highlight Rayonier's recent corporate actions. I have a positive opinion of RYN's new asset divestment target, its plans for debt paydown and capital return, and the company's CEO succession. This explains why I have chosen to upgrade my rating for Rayonier from a Hold previously to a Buy now.

Share Price Outperformance And Positive Valuation Re-Rating Since November

Since the beginning of the prior month, RYN's stock price has gone up by +24.9%, while the S&P 500 rose a relatively more modest +8.7% during the same time frame. This implies that Rayonier's shares have outperformed the broader market by +16.2 percentage points in the last one and half months.

Also, Rayonier's consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA valuation multiple re-rated from 16.8 times at the end of the November 1, 2023 trading day to 20.5 times as of December 11, 2023.

Rayonier's positive valuation re-rating and stock price outperformance in recent times are likely attributable to the company's latest corporate actions detailed in the next two sections of the article.

Asset Monetization

On November 1, 2023, Rayonier published a press release revealing new "initiatives to enhance shareholder value", which are presented below.

RYN is targeting to realize $1 billion worth of asset divestitures in the coming one and half years. As a start, the company is proposing to divest 55,000 acres of its timberland in Oregon for $242 million.

This planned Oregon asset divestment deal serves as an indication of the significance of Rayonier's $1 billion asset monetization goal.

Firstly, Rayonier emphasized in its November 1, 2023 media release that the "$4,400 per acre" valuation for the Oregon transaction is at a "significant premium to Rayonier’s implied EBITDA and CAD (Cash Available For Distribution) trading multiples" and "the per-acre value implied by the Company’s current public market valuation."

If RYN can complete asset sales amounting to $1 billion at similar private market valuations (higher than the implied valuation of RYN's assets based on its market capitalization) going forward, it is safe to assume that investors will be willing to assign a higher valuation to Rayonier's shares in the future.

Secondly, RYN will benefit from lower financial leverage with the completion of the Oregon deal.

Rayonier shared at the company's latest Q3 2023 results call that its net debt-to-EBITDA metric is projected to decrease from 4.9 times as of end-September 2023 to 4.2 times upon the repayment of certain debt funded by the proceeds from the sale of the timberland in Oregon. Therefore, it is no surprise that the new $1 billion asset monetization goal has given RYN the confidence to revise its net leverage target for the long run from 4.5 times to 3.0 times.

Thirdly, there are good reasons to be optimistic that Rayonier will distribute a larger amount of excess capital to the company's shareholders as it executes on its $1 billion asset divestment plan.

RYN has already indicated in its November 1, 2023 press release that a portion of the sales proceeds from the Oregon timberland divestiture will be utilized to "return capital to shareholders." Separately, Rayonier stressed at its recent third quarter earnings briefing that "we recognize the value accretion that can be realized through share buybacks" and highlighted that future asset sales "will ultimately accrue to improving dividend funding capacity over time."

Management Changes

RYN also issued another media release on the same day as the announcement of the $1 billion asset monetization plans, disclosing changes to the company's management team.

The most important change is that Mark McHugh will succeed David Nunes as CEO of Rayonier in April next year upon the latter's retirement. David Nunes has served as RYN's CEO since 2014. In the past decade, the total return for RYN was +43.8%, which isn't as good as the S&P 500's +153.6% rise in the same time period. As such, this leadership succession might have come at a good time from the perspective of investors demanding positive change at the top as a way to improve the company's share price performance.

There are two things worth noting about the new CEO appointment.

One key thing is that RYN's Chairman Dod Fraser was quoted as saying in the company's November 1, 2023 media release that Mark McHugh has "a strong track record of effectively allocating capital." As discussed in this article, value-accretive capital allocation activities such as deleveraging and shareholder capital return hold the key to the re-rating of Rayonier's shares.

The other key thing is that Mark McHugh is currently holding the positions of President and CFO. In April next year, the current Chief Accounting Officer April Tice, will take over the CFO role from Mark McHugh, so that the latter can focus on its new CEO and existing President roles. I am of the view that Mark McHugh can devote more time and effort to capital allocation and unlocking the value of the company's assets as the new CEO, as he passes on the CFO's responsibilities associated with financial reporting and budget planning to April Tice.

In a nutshell, I am positive on Rayonier's management changes, especially the new CEO appointment.

Concluding Thoughts

There is still room for Rayonier's shares to rise further. RYN is now trading at a consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiple of 20.5 times (source: S&P Capital IQ). This is still substantially below the three-decade mean EV/EBITDA ratio for U.S. South timberlands of 36.6 times based on data sourced from National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries cited in Rayonier's November 2023 investor presentation. Favorable corporate actions such as asset monetization and management succession are expected to drive a further re-rating of RYN's stock price and valuations in time, and this supports a Buy rating for Rayonier.